Vorarlberg-Corratec announces first seven riders for 2010

Vorarlberg's Silvere Ackermann (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec has announced its first seven riders for the 2010 season, including newcomer Piergiorgio Camussa. The Austrian Professional Continental team has satisfied its initial requirements for a licence for the coming year, according to the International Cycling Union.

Six of the team 's riders are returning from last season: Austrians Christoph Sokoll and Josef Benetseder, Swiss riders Silvere Ackermann and Reto Hollenstein, Slovenian Matic Strgar and Italian Andrea Capelli.

The two Austrian riders are looking to help the team to a more successful season in 2010. Sokoll hopes to bring in top results in international races like the Österreich Rundfahrt, while Benetseder wants to avoid a repeat of this year's injuries.

As to the other five riders, “They have all proven that they can continue to help the team,” according to team manager Thomas Kofler. “Reto and Silvere made good impressions not only with the attacks at the Tour de Suisse, and helped bring in some good results.

Camussa “fits in with our team personally as well as professionally,” Kofler noted. “He is a very active and offensive rider, who likes to look for success out of an escape group.” The 28-year-old rode for the Italian continental Team Piemonte last year, called his new team “a highly-professional team with a good racing programme.”

The team said that it would announce further signings in the next few weeks. It will hold its first team get-together next month at an outdoor, four-day team building camp.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed