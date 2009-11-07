Pardilla renews with Carmiooro - A-Style

Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro - A-Style) won the 2009 Tour of Japan. (Image credit: Miwako Sasaki)

Sergio Pardilla has renewed his contract with Italy's Carmiooro - A-Style team for the 2010 season, the team announced on Saturday. Pardilla, 25, claimed three victories in 2009, his first season with the Italian Continental team.

The Spaniard won one stage and the overall classification at the Tour of Japan and also took the queen stage of the Circuito Montañés. Additionally, Pardilla had strong performances in the Giro del Trentino, the Brixia Tour and the Vuelta a Asturias.

Pardilla turned professional in 2006 and raced for Spanish teams Viña Magna - Cropu and Burgos Monumental in his first three years as a pro before moving to Italy for 2009.

"I rode well for the balance of the season," said Pardilla. "It was a year of adjusting to a new team, a new country and a different schedule and I've got three wins and good results despite having had problems with my Achilles tendon for several months.

"Racing in Italy is very different than racing in Spain. The Italian calendar is extensive and the level of competition is high at every race. Moreover, the huge crowds and the way they live for Italian cycling is very different from what we see in Spain. But, my adaptation has been very good. I have spent long periods living in the Lake Como area where there are a lot of fans and professional cyclists. It is a wonderful area to train and live."

For 2010, Pardilla hopes to further progress as a professional, particularly if his team is successful in its bid to jump to the next level of competition. "The team intends to climb to the [UCI] Professional Continental category, so we will not know our exact racing schedule until we know with absolute certainty whether the team enters the new category," said Pardilla. "If the Professional Continental team is definite, the schedule changes for the better and we can choose to take part in the Giro [d'Italia], which is the main objective of the team.

"If we were invited to the Giro, the early part of next season would be designed to have us start the Giro at the highest level. But, regardless of what ends up happening, I hope it's a good year and that I can thank the team with victories for showing confidence in me."

