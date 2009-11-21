Cardoso signs with Footon-Servetto

Image 1 of 2 Iban Mayoz (Karpin Galicia) leads the spring classification. (Image credit: Cyclinginside.com) Image 2 of 2 Manuel Cardoso pops the cork after a successful day. (Image credit: Volta a Portugal)

Footon-Servetto today announced the signing of Portuguese national Champion Manuel Cardoso, and Spaniards Iban Mayoz Etxeberria and Vidal Celis to their 2010 squad.

The team have high expectations of Cardoso, whose national road race title in June came as one of seven victories this season. The 26-year-old was left team-less in August after the withdrawal of Liberty Seguros from cycling, but will now have the opportunity to continue his four year professional career in the ProTour.

A winner of stages at the Volta a Portugal, Volta ao Algarve and Circuit du Lorraine, Cardoso will be one of three national champions on the Footon roster in 2010. Austria's road race Champion Markus Eibegger and time trial Champion Matthias Brändle are also on the team's books.

Vidal Celis joins the team from Portuguese squad Barbot. The 27-year-old sprinter will step up to cycling's top level in 2010, having spent his four seasons as a professional with Continental teams, including Orbea.

Mayoz Etxebarria, 28, is the most experienced of the three new Footon riders and will re-enter the ProTour in his eighth season as a professional. He leaves Xacobeo Galicia after two seasons and has previously raced for Euskaltel-Euskadi and Relax-Bodysol.

