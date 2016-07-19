Team Sky and Pinarello extend partnership
Four more years for British team and Italian brand
Pinarello has extended their partnership with Team Sky for a further four years, continuing their close relationship all the way up until the end of the 2020 season.
Related Articles
Team Sky's 2016 Pinarello Dogma F8 bike revealed
From pillows to Pinarellos: Inside Team Sky's marginal-gains world
Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma F8 for the Tour de France
Chris Froome's Tour de France Pinarello Dogma F8 Rhino
Mikel Landa's Tour de France Pinarello Bolide
Froome: To say that I have already won the Tour de France is rubbish
Froome has the Tour de France sewn up, says Sean Yates
Tour de France: Rest day 2 press conferences and coffee shop rides - Gallery
The Italian bike manufacturer has provided Team Sky with road and time trial bikes since the team's debut season in 2010. Together they have won the Tour de France on three occasions and are currently gunning for their fourth title this July with Chris Froome leading the race with five stages remaining.
Team Sky and Pinarello have worked together on several evolutions of road and time trial machines since 2010, moving from the DOGMA 60.1, to Dogma 2, DOGMA 65.1, up to the DOGMA F8, DOGMA K8-s and today's Xlight version.
In the time trial world they have won two world individual time trial championships with Bradley Wiggins (2014) and Vasil Kiryienka (2015), as Pinarello have evolved the time trial machine from the Graal, to the BOLIDE, and now the BOLIDE TT – the bike that Chris Froome has raced competitively for the first time at this year's Tour de France.
"Evolution never stops, and there is still a huge desire to grow together with Team Sky. We still have so many ideas on the shelf to help bring Team Sky higher and higher," Fausto Pinarello said in a statement announcing the news of their extended partnership.
"We are partners of the best team that the cycling world has ever expressed, in terms of organization, professionalism and results."
Pinarello were founded by Giovanni Pinerallo in 1952 in Treviso, Italy and now provide bikes all over the world. Pedro Delgado secured the brand's first Tour de France win in 1988 and they went on to win seven straight titles from 1991 to 1997 courtesy of Miguel Indurain, Bjarne Riis and Jan Ullrich.
Chris Froome, who has ridden Pinarello's since moving to Team Sky in 2012 picked up on the company's rich heritage.
"Having ridden Pinarello bikes since joining Team Sky, the greatest rides and best wins of my career have been on a Pinarello. The bikes are the embodiment of Pinarello's long heritage in the sport and their unique understanding of racing," he said in the announcement.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy