Team Sky and Pinarello extend partnership

Image 1 of 5 It's a brand with more racing pedigreee than most, but it also happens to be one of the more expensive seen in the WorldTour (Image credit: David Rome / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Team Sky protect Chris Froome in the block headwind during stage 14 Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome onhis way to second place in the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France. Image 4 of 5 Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mikel Landa's Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Pinarello has extended their partnership with Team Sky for a further four years, continuing their close relationship all the way up until the end of the 2020 season.

The Italian bike manufacturer has provided Team Sky with road and time trial bikes since the team's debut season in 2010. Together they have won the Tour de France on three occasions and are currently gunning for their fourth title this July with Chris Froome leading the race with five stages remaining.

Team Sky and Pinarello have worked together on several evolutions of road and time trial machines since 2010, moving from the DOGMA 60.1, to Dogma 2, DOGMA 65.1, up to the DOGMA F8, DOGMA K8-s and today's Xlight version.

In the time trial world they have won two world individual time trial championships with Bradley Wiggins (2014) and Vasil Kiryienka (2015), as Pinarello have evolved the time trial machine from the Graal, to the BOLIDE, and now the BOLIDE TT – the bike that Chris Froome has raced competitively for the first time at this year's Tour de France.

"Evolution never stops, and there is still a huge desire to grow together with Team Sky. We still have so many ideas on the shelf to help bring Team Sky higher and higher," Fausto Pinarello said in a statement announcing the news of their extended partnership.

"We are partners of the best team that the cycling world has ever expressed, in terms of organization, professionalism and results."

Pinarello were founded by Giovanni Pinerallo in 1952 in Treviso, Italy and now provide bikes all over the world. Pedro Delgado secured the brand's first Tour de France win in 1988 and they went on to win seven straight titles from 1991 to 1997 courtesy of Miguel Indurain, Bjarne Riis and Jan Ullrich.

Chris Froome, who has ridden Pinarello's since moving to Team Sky in 2012 picked up on the company's rich heritage.

"Having ridden Pinarello bikes since joining Team Sky, the greatest rides and best wins of my career have been on a Pinarello. The bikes are the embodiment of Pinarello's long heritage in the sport and their unique understanding of racing," he said in the announcement.