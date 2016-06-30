Ian Stannard's Pinarello Dogma F8 for the Tour de France
A closer look at the Team Sky rider's bike
Ian Stannard will be one of the eight Team Sky riders supporting Chris Froome’s bid for a third Tour de France. Stannard, along with his compatriot Luke Rowe, will look after Froome on the flatter roads and the smaller climbs.
He’ll be doing most of his duties on his black and blue Pinarello Dogma F8. Stannard measures in at 1.89 metres tall (or 6ft 2) and rides a 57.5cm frame. He also makes use of a 139mm Pro stem, longer than any of his teammates. His team leader Froome, who is just three centimetres shorter rides with a 121mm stem, while the 1.83m Geraint Thomas uses a 131mm. This gives him a much more aggressive position on the bike. The handlebars are also from pro.
The Domga F8 comes with the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, with Stannard opting for 53x39 set-up. Team Sky also uses Dura-Ace C50 wheels, which are fitted with Continental Pro competition tubular tyres. The bike is finished with a Fizik Arione saddle.
Flick through the gallery above for a closer look at Stannard’s bike.
