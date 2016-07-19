Tour de France: Rest day 2 press conferences and coffee shop rides - Gallery

Most riders get to relax, but overall leader Chris Froome fills his day with media and sponsor obligations
The second rest day at the 2016 Tour de France provided the peloton and associated entourage with a brief respite from the daily stage race routine, but for top riders like Chris Froome it was a day of fulfilling Team Sky sponsor obligations and feeding the always carnivorous press.
World champion and three-stage winner Peter Sagan and his Tinkoff team had a nice coffee shop ride with team owner Oleg Tinkov, while Trek-Segafredo took a short post-breakfast spin that included a stop at the American Embassy in Berne.
The peloton faces four tough days in the Alps before the parade stage to the final sprint along the Champs-Elysees on Sunday, but the light is now visible at the end of the tunnel. This final rest day will help riders re-stoke the fires to get through.
Click or swipe through the photos above for a glimpse of some of the teams' rest-day activities.
