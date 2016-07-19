Tour de France: Rest day 2 press conferences and coffee shop rides - Gallery

Image 1 of 46 Peter Sagan relaxes with his Tinkoff teammates during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 46 The rest day provides a chance to catch up on the latest Tour news. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 There's also Ttime to make some repairs to the team bus. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Fabian Cancellara gets a massage during the 2016 Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Fabian Cancellara eats breakfast during the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 No rest for the mechanics during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 46 'Look, Ma, no hands,' Chris Froome appears to say while riding with Team Sky during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 46 Fausto PInarello, Chris Froome and Dave Brailsford announce an extension of the deal between Team Sky and Pinarello bikes. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 46 Fabio Aru talks at the Astana press conference. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang gets ready to ride during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 46 Chris Froome gets in a short ride during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 46 An animated Dave Brailsford speaks with the press during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 46 Mechanics fine tune the machines during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 46 Paolo Slongo, Davide Cassani and Fabio Aru chat during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 46 Trek-Segafredo riders visit the US Embassy in Berne during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Popular Peter Sagan poses for photos with fans during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 46 Oleg is ready to ride with his Tinkoff team during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 46 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali gets ready to ride during the second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 20 of 46 Oleg Tinkov and Peter Sagan chat during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 21 of 46 Chris Froome poses with his Pinarello during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 22 of 46 Team Sky get in a short ride during the Tours second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 23 of 46 Astana's Diego Rosa relaxes during the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 24 of 46 BMC's Greg Van Avermaet puts in some miles during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 46 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) in the saddle during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 46 Oleg Tinkov chats with the Tinkoff team during the Tour's second rest day. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 46 Bauke Mollema speaks at the Trek-Segafredo press conference. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 46 Etixx-QuickStep train on the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Etixx-QuickStep train on the Tour's second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Mikel landa gets ready to ride during the second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Ian Stannard admires an auto while riding during the second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Team Sky riders get ready for a brief training ride on the second rest day of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Team Sky's Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Chris Froome poses for a photos during the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Team Sky's press conference. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 team Sky staff wash the bus during the second rest day at the Tour de France Image 37 of 46 Chris Froome poses for photos on the second rest day of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Chris Froome leaves a press gathering on the second rest day at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Chris Froome answers questions from the press on the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Bauke Mollema practices his super tuck. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Some family time for Frank Schleck during the second rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Trek-Segafredo ride during the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Bauke Mollema gets in some kilometres during the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Trek-Segafredo ride during the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Trek-Segafredo ride during the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Trek-Segafredo ride during the second rest day at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The second rest day at the 2016 Tour de France provided the peloton and associated entourage with a brief respite from the daily stage race routine, but for top riders like Chris Froome it was a day of fulfilling Team Sky sponsor obligations and feeding the always carnivorous press.

World champion and three-stage winner Peter Sagan and his Tinkoff team had a nice coffee shop ride with team owner Oleg Tinkov, while Trek-Segafredo took a short post-breakfast spin that included a stop at the American Embassy in Berne.

The peloton faces four tough days in the Alps before the parade stage to the final sprint along the Champs-Elysees on Sunday, but the light is now visible at the end of the tunnel. This final rest day will help riders re-stoke the fires to get through.

Click or swipe through the photos above for a glimpse of some of the teams' rest-day activities.