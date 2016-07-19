Trending

Froome has the Tour de France sewn up, says Sean Yates

Q&A with the Tinkoff sports director

Image 1 of 7

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 7

New directeur sportif Sean Yates watches his riders from the road side

New directeur sportif Sean Yates watches his riders from the road side
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 7

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 7

Alberto Contador waves good-bye to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9

Alberto Contador waves good-bye to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9
Image 5 of 7

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 6 of 7

Team Sky protect Chris Froome in the block headwind during stage 14 Tour de France

Team Sky protect Chris Froome in the block headwind during stage 14 Tour de France
Image 7 of 7

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

The Tour de France is heading towards its final decisive stages in the Alps and has taken on a familiar guise in that Chris Froome is in the maillot jaune with a commanding lead and an even more commanding team around him.

Related Articles

Froome agrees that Sky's strength 'must be demoralising for people'

Tour de France: Stage 16 finish line quotes

Tour de France: Stage 16 highlights - Video

Froome: To say that I have already won the Tour de France is rubbish

Tour de France: A look back at the past seven stages - Gallery

Cyclingnews: What’s your take on the GC picture?

More on this story:

Video Highlights