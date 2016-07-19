Froome has the Tour de France sewn up, says Sean Yates

Image 1 of 7 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 New directeur sportif Sean Yates watches his riders from the road side (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Alberto Contador waves good-bye to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9 Image 5 of 7 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 6 of 7 Team Sky protect Chris Froome in the block headwind during stage 14 Tour de France Image 7 of 7 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

The Tour de France is heading towards its final decisive stages in the Alps and has taken on a familiar guise in that Chris Froome is in the maillot jaune with a commanding lead and an even more commanding team around him.





Cyclingnews: What’s your take on the GC picture?





More on this story:

Video Highlights