Froome has the Tour de France sewn up, says Sean Yates
Q&A with the Tinkoff sports director
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
The Tour de France is heading towards its final decisive stages in the Alps and has taken on a familiar guise in that Chris Froome is in the maillot jaune with a commanding lead and an even more commanding team around him.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews: What’s your take on the GC picture?
- Tour de France: Sagan wins in Berne
- Tour de France: Stage 16 finish line quotes
- Tour de France: Stage 16 highlights - Video
Video Highlights
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy