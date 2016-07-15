Mikel Landa's Tour de France Pinarello Bolide

Image 1 of 16 Mikel Landa's Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 16 Some alterations have had to be made to gain access to the brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 16 Clearances are tight on the aero bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 16 Even the computer mount has been considered (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 16 Newly designed low profile forks (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 16 Grip tape ensures as much weight saving as possible (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 16 Dura-Ace Di2 bar end shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 16 A lower positioned bottle cage smooths the airflow around the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 16 Continental provide the rubber for Team Sky (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 16 The headset and stem is fully integrated into the Italian frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 16 One-piece bars and stem are designed to cut through the air (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 16 A tri-spoke carbon front wheel further increases aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 16 54-42 chainrings and a Stages powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 16 Integrated brakes reduce the drag (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 16 PRO provide the disc wheel for the Spaniard (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 16 Some more simple solutions are included on the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Chris Froome has undoubtedly taken one of the strongest teams to the 2016 Tour de France in search of a third victory. Mikel Landa, Team Sky's leader for the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, was forced to abandon his own attempt at a grand tour victory due to illness. However, with an opportunity to prove his worth at the Tour, the Spaniard is certainly living up to his expectations as one of the strongest riders in the peloton.

Riding on board Pinarello Dogma F8 for the majority of the stages, we have taken a look at the 2016 Bolide time trial bike the Team Sky riders will be using in Friday's 37km race against the clock.

The Bolide is 350g lighter than its predecessor. It also features an improved aerodynamic profile with which it already has two world time trials to its name. Both brakes are complete with aero guards to reduce drag, whilst the newly designed downtube has relocated the bottle cage to smooth the airflow even further.

Fully integrated bars and stem come complete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, a low and out-front computer mount and grip tape instead of the usual bar tape to further save weight. PRO provide the rear disc and tri-spoke front wheel, which are completed with Continental tubular tyres.

With a bat-mobile-esque design, this is certainly one of the best looking bikes in the pro peloton and with the TT approaching on Friday, Team Sky will be hoping it will be the fastest too.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of the striking Pinarello.

