Mikel Landa's Tour de France Pinarello Bolide
Is this the best looking pro bike this year?
Chris Froome has undoubtedly taken one of the strongest teams to the 2016 Tour de France in search of a third victory. Mikel Landa, Team Sky's leader for the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, was forced to abandon his own attempt at a grand tour victory due to illness. However, with an opportunity to prove his worth at the Tour, the Spaniard is certainly living up to his expectations as one of the strongest riders in the peloton.
Riding on board Pinarello Dogma F8 for the majority of the stages, we have taken a look at the 2016 Bolide time trial bike the Team Sky riders will be using in Friday's 37km race against the clock.
The Bolide is 350g lighter than its predecessor. It also features an improved aerodynamic profile with which it already has two world time trials to its name. Both brakes are complete with aero guards to reduce drag, whilst the newly designed downtube has relocated the bottle cage to smooth the airflow even further.
Fully integrated bars and stem come complete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, a low and out-front computer mount and grip tape instead of the usual bar tape to further save weight. PRO provide the rear disc and tri-spoke front wheel, which are completed with Continental tubular tyres.
With a bat-mobile-esque design, this is certainly one of the best looking bikes in the pro peloton and with the TT approaching on Friday, Team Sky will be hoping it will be the fastest too.
