Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard cross paths in Sierra Nevada as they step up Tour de France preparation at high-altitude training camps

Slovenian and Dane begin vital training block 50 days out from the Tour de France Grand Départ

Team Visma - Lease a Bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard and UAE Team Emirates team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey, cycle in the final ascent of the Col de la Couillole during the 20th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132,8 km between Nice and Col de la Couillole, southeastern France, on July 20, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tour de France favourites Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard have been spotted training separately in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountain range this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France favourites and rivals Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard have stepped up their preparations for the July Grand Tour, with the pair both heading to high altitude in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountain range this week.

Footage posted on social media showed the winners of the past five Tours training separately but in the same region of southern Spain. For at least the next two weeks, the two rivals will perhaps cross paths in the ski resort and be able to see each other train, while staying at a distance in different apartments with their teams.

