Strava CEO confirms plans to float on stock exchange

By published

The move would enable 'more and bigger acquisitions' as the company seeks to continue its growth

Strava updates
Night heatmaps aim to make exercising after sunset safer. (Image credit: Strava)

Reports of Strava planning an initial public offering (IPO) with intentions to float on the New York Stock Exchange, have this week been confirmed as more than just rumour.

The company's CEO, Michael Martin, told British news outlet, Financial Times, that the move would happen "at some point" as the company seeks "easy access to capital" in order to make "more and bigger acquisitions."

Notably, however, when Strava removed much of Trailforks' integration last year due to it not complying with Strava’s API demands, Strava saw the data as Strava’s, not the individual's.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 


On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.