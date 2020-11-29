Shirin van Anrooij injured in hospital after crash at Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor

The crash at the elite women's race of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor

Shirin van Anrooij has been taken to hospital with injuries sustained in a crash during the elite women's race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor on Sunday.

According to her Telenet Baloise Lions manager Sven Nys, the 18-year-old is conscious but has sustained injuries to her arm and hip.

"She is conscious, but I have never seen such a wound," Nys told reports from Wielerflits. "It is an open wound and there is also a fracture. Her hip didn't look good either. She also lost a lot of blood.

"Now she is in hospital with her mother. You do not want to experience this. The sad thing is that she also saw the gaping wound herself. It's really bad."

The crash happened at the start of the elite women's race and involved several riders including Loes Sels and Katie Compton

“I heard Shirin calling and had to look away, because it didn't look good. Very bizarre," Sels told Wielerflits. “They hooked together and I went on top of [the crash], too. My back was blocked because of that and it was over after the first round. I don't think it has ever happened in the cross before, such a heavy fall."

Van Anrooij won the junior world title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships held in February in Dübendorf, Switzerland. She is also set to being her road racing season as a neo-pro with Trek-Segafredo in 2021.

In Tabor, Van Anrooij's teammate Lucinda Brand won the elite women's race ahead of world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix), second place by 24 seconds, with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completing an all-Dutch podium, 32 seconds back.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals

Today's cycling-related highlights from the Cyber Monday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Cyber Monday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK