Lucinda Brand wins elite women's race in Tabor

By

Dutchwoman beats Alvarado and Betsema in series opener

Image 1 of 12

Lucinda Brand

Lucinda Brand wins Tabor World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 12

Lucinda Brand

Lucinda Brand wins Tabor World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

Lucinda Brand

Lucinda Brand wins Tabor World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Sophie de Boer at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

A crash at the start of the women's race at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

A crash in the women's race at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

World champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

World champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Denise Betsema sprints for third at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Sanne Cant at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Maghalie Rochette at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup

Ceyline del Carmen Alvarado at the Cyclo-cross World Cup in Tabor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions) made it two wins from two races this weekend, soloing to victory at the first UCI World Cup meet of the season in Tabor.

The Dutchwoman beat world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) into second place by 24 seconds, with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completing an all-Dutch podium, 32 seconds back.

"I felt very strong, but it hurt because yesterday still bothered me," Brand said after the race, referring to Saturday's win in Kortrijk.

"I made some small mistakes, but so did everyone. Apparently, everyone was struggling, so that's why I kept putting on pressure. It was a tough course even if it looked easy. It took effort."

Brand had attacked from an elite lead group late on during a fast race on the grassy course. She jumped away from a group containing Alvarado, Betsema, Annemarie Worst (777), Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) and Blanka Vas (Dolctini-Van Eyck) three laps from the end of the six-lap race with Alvarado the last to hang on to her wheel after 20 minutes of racing.

Soon afterwards though, Brand kicked again towards the end of the lap, shedding her compatriot by the start of lap four and riding alone for the final 26 minutes of action. Further back, the chasers were already 15 seconds down, leaving Alvarado a clear run to second place.

Worst, Vas and Betsema were left to battle it out over the final podium place, a back-and-forth battle that wouldn't be resolved until the final lap. Betsema eventually overhauled Vas on the run to the line, the pair having dropped Worst shortly beforehand.

The first corner of the race was marred by a crash in the peloton which took down a number of notable riders, including Shirin van Anrooij (Telenet Baloise Lions), Eva Lechner (Starcasino) and Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight Composites). Van Anrooij came off the worst, suffering an arm injury that put her out of the race with a deep wound and suspected broken arm.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:53:43
2Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:24
3Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:00:32
4Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
5Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:50
6Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:22
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal 0:01:31
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
9Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team 0:01:45
10Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:01:53
11Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:01:55
12Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:02:02
13Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT 0:02:09
14Francesca Baroni (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:02:11
15Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta-Skoda Alecar CX Team 0:02:13
16Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam 0:02:40
17Gaia Realini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite 0:02:47
18Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:02:59
19Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 0:03:17
20Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino CX Team 0:03:20
21Josie Nelson (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:03:38
22Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:56
23Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:10
24Zina Barhoumi (Swi) 0:04:13
25Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
26Eva Lechner (Ita) Starcasino CX Team 0:04:30
27Anaïs Morichon (Fra) 0:04:33
28Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) 0:04:47
29Karla Štěpánová (Cze) 0:04:51
30Tereza Tvarůžková (Cze) 0:05:04
31Katherine Compton (USA) 0:05:11
32Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Cycling Cafe' Racing Team 0:05:36
33Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam 0:06:00
34Tereza Vaníčková (Cze) 0:06:06
35Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:06:24
36Julie de Wilde (Bel) Iko-Crelan 0:06:34
37Lyse Girault (Fra) 0:06:43
38Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:07:02
39Tereza Švihálková (Cze) 0:07:12
40Stefanie Paul (Ger) 0:07:20
41Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze) 0:07:30
42Sara Cueto Vega (Spa) 0:08:17
43Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
44Camille Devigne (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team
45Kateřina Mudříková (Cze)
46Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
47Silvia Persico (Ita)
48Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
DNFLoes Sels (Bel) Iko-Crelan
DNFShirin van Anrooij (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNFSara Casasola (Ita)
DNSLéa Curinier (Fra)

