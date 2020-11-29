Lucinda Brand wins elite women's race in Tabor
Dutchwoman beats Alvarado and Betsema in series opener
Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions) made it two wins from two races this weekend, soloing to victory at the first UCI World Cup meet of the season in Tabor.
The Dutchwoman beat world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) into second place by 24 seconds, with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completing an all-Dutch podium, 32 seconds back.
"I felt very strong, but it hurt because yesterday still bothered me," Brand said after the race, referring to Saturday's win in Kortrijk.
"I made some small mistakes, but so did everyone. Apparently, everyone was struggling, so that's why I kept putting on pressure. It was a tough course even if it looked easy. It took effort."
Brand had attacked from an elite lead group late on during a fast race on the grassy course. She jumped away from a group containing Alvarado, Betsema, Annemarie Worst (777), Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) and Blanka Vas (Dolctini-Van Eyck) three laps from the end of the six-lap race with Alvarado the last to hang on to her wheel after 20 minutes of racing.
Soon afterwards though, Brand kicked again towards the end of the lap, shedding her compatriot by the start of lap four and riding alone for the final 26 minutes of action. Further back, the chasers were already 15 seconds down, leaving Alvarado a clear run to second place.
Worst, Vas and Betsema were left to battle it out over the final podium place, a back-and-forth battle that wouldn't be resolved until the final lap. Betsema eventually overhauled Vas on the run to the line, the pair having dropped Worst shortly beforehand.
The first corner of the race was marred by a crash in the peloton which took down a number of notable riders, including Shirin van Anrooij (Telenet Baloise Lions), Eva Lechner (Starcasino) and Katie Compton (KFC Racing p/b Trek/Knight Composites). Van Anrooij came off the worst, suffering an arm injury that put her out of the race with a deep wound and suspected broken arm.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:53:43
|2
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:24
|3
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:32
|4
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|5
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:50
|6
|Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:22
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:31
|8
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|9
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
|0:01:45
|10
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:01:53
|11
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:55
|12
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:02:02
|13
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus-Alphamotorhomes-Doltcini CT
|0:02:09
|14
|Francesca Baroni (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|0:02:11
|15
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta-Skoda Alecar CX Team
|0:02:13
|16
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam
|0:02:40
|17
|Gaia Realini (Ita) Selle Italia-Guerciotti-Elite
|0:02:47
|18
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:02:59
|19
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|0:03:17
|20
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino CX Team
|0:03:20
|21
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Trinity Racing
|0:03:38
|22
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:03:56
|23
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:10
|24
|Zina Barhoumi (Swi)
|0:04:13
|25
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|26
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Starcasino CX Team
|0:04:30
|27
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|0:04:33
|28
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra)
|0:04:47
|29
|Karla Štěpánová (Cze)
|0:04:51
|30
|Tereza Tvarůžková (Cze)
|0:05:04
|31
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:05:11
|32
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Cycling Cafe' Racing Team
|0:05:36
|33
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S. Bike Crossteam
|0:06:00
|34
|Tereza Vaníčková (Cze)
|0:06:06
|35
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:06:24
|36
|Julie de Wilde (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|0:06:34
|37
|Lyse Girault (Fra)
|0:06:43
|38
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:07:02
|39
|Tereza Švihálková (Cze)
|0:07:12
|40
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:07:20
|41
|Elizabeth Ungermanová (Cze)
|0:07:30
|42
|Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
|0:08:17
|43
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi)
|44
|Camille Devigne (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team
|45
|Kateřina Mudříková (Cze)
|46
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|47
|Silvia Persico (Ita)
|48
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|DNF
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|DNF
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|DNF
|Sara Casasola (Ita)
|DNS
|Léa Curinier (Fra)
