Ruth Holcomb and Griffin Hoppin 'closing the gap' with U23 titles in Life Time Grand Prix

Ruth Holcomb and Griffin Hoppin on the podium as U23 overall winners at 2025 Life Time Grand Prix

Ruth Holcomb and Griffin Hoppin didn't just add their names to the confirmed guest list for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix with their performances this year, but have also marked themselves out as riders that could deliver a solid challenge to many of their rivals in the elite standings next year.

Even before the final invitations have been issued for 2026, the duo solidified their spots for the fifth season by winning the inaugural under-23 competitions in the six-race off-road series this season. Holcomb made a huge statement by sweeping up four race victories as the top U23 woman, while Hoppin earned highest finishes three times for U23 men.

Both delivered strong results at Little Sugar MTB in Bentonville, Arkansas, the penultimate round of the Grand Prix, crossing the line as the first U23 Life Time Grand Prix riders and in the process confirming their titles. Holcomb did that by going fifth among the elite field and Hoppin 12th.

Both also started Big Sugar Classic, which was mandatory, but for them results didn't matter for the final standings.

"Little Sugar is what secured the overall for me and got my spot in the big Grand Prix. I got three wins now, plus third place, and then the two drops," Hoppin told Cyclingnews with a big smile after Big Sugar.

"Today was more seeing if I could mix it up, you know, nothing to lose, just everything in the game. But I'm happy enough. I think I'm ready to go to the off-season and build for next year."

Hoppin was the best-placed finisher for U23 men at the season-opening Sea Otter Gravel, then placed fourth in Unbound Gravel 100. The Colorado College 22-year-old was dominant in his 'home race' at Leadville Trail 100 MTB, slotting in as the youngest rider in the top 20 as he rode for Dirt Camp Racing team. Those early results helped send him toward the final part of the season in a strong position.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I did what I needed to do. I think my head was still a little in the off-season, but I'm happy with being able to stay in the race for the most part until the very end," he said after crossing the line as the fourth-best U23 rider that day in the weather-shortened route at Big Sugar.

"It feels like I'm closing the gap to the top guys, and I'll be in the proper Grand Prix next year, so I'm excited about that."

From road to gravel riches

Meanwhile, Holcomb missed the series opener at the Sea Otter Classic Gravel but went on to sweep the next four races as the best-placed U23 woman at Unbound Gravel, Leadville, Chequamegon MTB and Little Sugar. She was happy to perform well at three consecutive mountain bike events, which helped her overcome a challenge by Alexandra Charles, who finished second for U23 women.

"I'm pretty good on a mountain bike, and I'm on good form right now. I've had a good series," she told Cyclingnews at the Big Sugar after-party where she collected her prize. "Honestly, I was top three in the U23, which I knew was doable, and then had a really good race [at Little Sugar], and ended up winning [the overall] here."

Her DNF at the the hazardous weather shortened Big Sugar therefore didn't matter, as all she needed to do was hit the start line to claim the U23 series.

"It's super cool," said Holcomb of the overall win. "I'm excited about the opportunity, and it's really nice to have that confirmed for the next year. So it's gonna be super awesome."

A native of Durango, Colorado, Holcomb joined the Santa Cruz htSQD off-road team this season and made her gravel debut at BMC Rock Cobbler in California, where she attends UC Santa Barbara. That 73-mile adventure in February with 9,200 feet of climbing was her gravel debut, and she won. Once she hit the Grand Prix circuit at the end of May, she never looked back.

"I raced road for a couple years, and raced mountain bike before that, so I have a variety of experience. Today [at Big Sugar] was almost like a road race. So it's definitely been super helpful to know how the road tactics were," she said about having two seasons with the Virginia's Blue Ridge-TWENTY24 programme.

But she almost gave up racing last winter. Then she decided to try some long-distance off-road racing with a new team, the htSQD.

"At this time last year I had decided I was done bike racing for good until I got the opportunity to give endurance racing a go with the htSQD. I really don’t think I could’ve ever imagined how great this opportunity would be for me.

"I really have the best team ever. I mean, Keegan [Swenson], Tobin [Ortenblad], Alexis [Skarda], they've really just been so helpful this year, and I've learned so much. They're proud of me, and have really supported me. So I'm really happy with how the year has gone and how my team has been," she said.

Next year Holcomb and Hoppin step up to the elite competitions, which means going from Unbound Gravel 100 to 200. They will also be eligible for the elevated prize money on offer for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix that is now $590,000, of which the top 10 in the elite field will share in a $350,000 purse, and individual prize money at the six events will range from $30,000 to $60,000.