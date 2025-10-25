Life Time Grand Prix boosts series and race prize purses to $590,000 in 2026 with Unbound Gravel and Leadville MTB doubling prize money

Selection process for invitation-only US off-road series opens October 27

Bunch sprint for fifth led by Cameron Jones
Cameron Jones (left) leads bunch sprint for fifth place at Big Sugar Classic, earning points for overall elite men's title at 2025 Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)
It's not just the elevation that is high at some of the events in the US-based Life Time Grand Prix off-road series, but now the prize money on offer for 2026 has been raised to $590,000. The record-setting pool of prize money includes a 75% boost in series payouts for the top 10, now $350,000.

In addition, double the prize money will be offered at Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB, each race worth $60,000 for the top five, with all prizes split evenly among women and men.

"We’re very proud of how far the Life Time Grand Prix has advanced in just four seasons, with 2026 reflecting our elevated and ongoing commitment to professional off-road cycling," said Kimo Seymour, Life Time president of media and events.

"With the expanded prize purse, a more structured and performance-based selection process, and our investment in athlete development through the U23 program, we’ve created an unparalleled platform that both acknowledges and rewards the most dedicated and accomplished riders in the sport.”

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) won her third Grand Prix title a week ago after back-to-back wins at Little Sugar and Big Sugar, while Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) knocked three-time men's champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz htSQD) off the top spot, the New Zealander surging from a wild card entry he earned by winning Unbound Gravel 200.

Life Time Grand Prix 2026 series calendar

  • Thursday, April 16 - Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel, Monterey, California
  • Saturday, May 30 - Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200 presented by Shimano, Emporia, Kansas
  • Saturday, August 15 - Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik, Leadville, Colorado
  • Saturday, September 19 - Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival, Cable, Wisconsin
  • Sunday, October 11 - Life Time Little Sugar MTB, Bentonville, Arkansas
  • Saturday, October 17 - Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik, Bentonville, Arkansas
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

