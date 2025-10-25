Life Time Grand Prix boosts series and race prize purses to $590,000 in 2026 with Unbound Gravel and Leadville MTB doubling prize money

Cameron Jones (left) leads bunch sprint for fifth place at Big Sugar Classic, earning points for overall elite men's title at 2025 Life Time Grand Prix

It's not just the elevation that is high at some of the events in the US-based Life Time Grand Prix off-road series, but now the prize money on offer for 2026 has been raised to $590,000. The record-setting pool of prize money includes a 75% boost in series payouts for the top 10, now $350,000.

In addition, double the prize money will be offered at Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB, each race worth $60,000 for the top five, with all prizes split evenly among women and men.

Life Time, the wellness brand with fitness facilities and now ownership of more than 30 athletic events, launched the gender-equal Grand Prix in 2022 with a combination of gravel and mountain bike races across the US. The prize purse was $250,000 for an invitation-only field of 60 athletes in the debut of the series. For a fifth edition, Life Time has boosted the prize structure, refined the selection process for a field of 50 riders and added incentives for athletes.

"We’re very proud of how far the Life Time Grand Prix has advanced in just four seasons, with 2026 reflecting our elevated and ongoing commitment to professional off-road cycling," said Kimo Seymour, Life Time president of media and events.

"With the expanded prize purse, a more structured and performance-based selection process, and our investment in athlete development through the U23 program, we’ve created an unparalleled platform that both acknowledges and rewards the most dedicated and accomplished riders in the sport.”

The most striking modifications are the hefty chunks of money for individual race and overall series prize purses, with $50,000 paid to the top woman and top man with the best scores across five of the six series events, each podium dividing $175,000.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) won her third Grand Prix title a week ago after back-to-back wins at Little Sugar and Big Sugar, while Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) knocked three-time men's champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz htSQD) off the top spot, the New Zealander surging from a wild card entry he earned by winning Unbound Gravel 200.

A new $2,500 professional finisher compensation will be offered in 2026 for athletes outside the top 10. Life Time said this was added "recognizing the commitment required throughout the season" to athletes who finished at least three series events.

The calendar remains the same as this past season, with three gravel races and three mountain bike races, the opening round April 16, 2026 at Sea Otter Classic Gravel in California. Sea Otter, Chequamegon MTB Fest, Little Sugar MTB and Big Sugar Classic will each maintain a $30,000 prize purse, while Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB will each feature $60,000 in prize money. These individual race prize purses will be allocated to the top-five women's and men's finishers in each event, regardless of whether they are competing in the Life Time Grand Prix.

Additional benefits for Grand Prix participants include complimentary race registrations, for both the elites and U23 riders, complimentary entry to other Life Time events nationwide (including Crusher in the Tushar, Silver Rush 50), media exposure with live broadcasts of four events (Sea Otter Classic Gravel, UNBOUND Gravel 200, Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Big Sugar Gravel) and access to Life Time facilities across North America.

So how does an athlete earn an invitation to the Life Time Grand Prix? The selection process begins Monday, October 27 with applications accepted through November 5.

A total of 25 women and 25 men will comprise the field again, with the top five overall finishers from 2025 receiving automatic entries, as well as the top under-23 woman and man. Ten women and men will become eligible for the U23 competition after Unbound Gravel.

On November 11, 2025, athlete selections will be announced from the application process, with three wildcard spots set aside in each division for qualification after Unbound 200.

Life Time Grand Prix 2026 series calendar