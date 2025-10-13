Early launches secure Cameron Jones and Sofía Gómez Villafañe wins at Little Sugar MTB

Villafañe locks in Life Time Grand Prix series lead with win in second last round while men's competition tightens as current leader Keegan Swenson finishes tenth

Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) sweeps up victory at LIttle Sugar MTB, the second-last round of the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix series
Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) and Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) swept up the victories in the 100km (62 mile) long LIttle Sugar MTB, helping set the scene for the finale to the Life Time Grand Prix series at Big Sugar Gravel on October 18.

With the victory Villafañe clinched the overall win ahead of the final round of the six-race series but the men's competition just got tighter as a consequence of the win from Jones, who now sits on 97 points along with Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling) making them both just one point behind current series leader and three-time series winner Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz htSQD). Torbjørn Andre Røed (Trek-Driftless) is also just a further point back with 96.

In the women's competition Villafañe took off within the first 10km of Little Sugar barellling into the singletrack and breaking away from her rivals to claim the win with a time of five hours, eight minutes and 32 seconds.

“It was super important to select the right tyres, sealant and inserts today, but most importantly, riding smoothly," said Villafañe. "There were a few times where I sat up to look back, and I had to unclip where I messed it up. I went solo up the grassy hill at the start and expected Alexis Skarda to catch up with me, but she was riding at her own pace, so it was a bit lonely out there for me today."

Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz htSQD) took second two minutes and 57 seconds behind Villafañe while it was then Melisa Rollins (Liv) who crossed the line in Bentonville for third, more than five minutes behind the race winner.

“I had awesome legs today," said Jones. "My race plan was to be as far forward in the singletrack as possible so I could ride at my own pace and not get stuck in traffic. I led from early on, and Bradyn Lange came back to me a few times after distancing him, but there were various mechanicals behind me, and I just had to focus.

“I was focused on the trail in front of me, avoiding any rocks and trying not to make any mistakes. Just like at Unbound, it was good to be able to ride my own race and pick my own lines on the downhill sections. I overcooked the first half of the race and was suffering from a few cramps just before the halfway point, but it was good to have a bit of a buffer back to second place, so I could sit up and manage that, but was a fun day on the trails."

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Cameron Jones

4:17:00

2

Bradyn Lange

4:19:38

3

Andrew L'Esperance

4:23:01

4

Matthew Beers

4:24:14

5

Zach Calton

4:26:05

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Sofía Gómez Villafañe

5:08:32

2

Alexis Skarda

5:11:29

3

Melisa Rollins

5:13:44

4

Hannah Otto

5:14:25

5

Michaela Thompson

5:14:45

