Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx Stockeu69 – Gallery

Image 1 of 24 Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx Stockeu69 is actually just a Ridley Helium in disguise (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 24 Eddy Merckx's signature adorns the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 24 Bardet's name takes pride of place on the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 24 His initials also feature near the headset on the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 24 Complete with Comete. Mavic supplies the tubular race wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 24 Bardet is using Shimano's range-topping Dura-Ace R9150 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 24 Which is a theme that continues through to the rear mech (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 24 The front mech is also courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 24 Shimano Dura-Ace also takes care of the braking (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 24 However, rather than using a Shimano Dura-Ace crank, Bardet is using Rotor's 2InPower power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 11 of 24 The handlebar/stem combo is the Deda Alanera (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 24 Which features an integrated out-front mount for his Garmin computer (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 24 Despite the aero handlebar, the cables are external, and the Di2 junction box is situated beneath the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 24 Heat shrink has been put to good use, though (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 24 Bardet is using Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 24 This bling gold chain is the X11-SL from KMC (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 24 It's paired with an 11-30T cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 24 And it wraps around 53/39T chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 24 Elite Vico Custom Race Plus bottle cages weigh in at just 20 grams (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 24 The saddle looks to be an updated version of the Fizik Arione 00 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 24 It sits atop a Deda Superleggera seatpost with 25mm setback (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 24 Marking the perfect saddle height are these branded stickers (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 23 of 24 Behind the rear brake, a K-Edge number holder is fitted (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 24 Lizard Skins provides tape for the aero bar (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Romain Bardet, like the rest of the cycling – and wider – world, is currently undertaking unprecedented social distancing and self-isolation measures in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Cycling has been banned in Bardet's home country, France, itself an incomprehensible step in what is arguably the cycling capital of the World, and home to the biggest cycling race of the year, the Tour de France.

We caught up with Bardet before the 2020 season came to its abrupt hiatus and spent some time with his race bike, the Eddy Merckx Stockeu69. For the foreseeable future, the lightweight bike will be providing a different service: hooked up to a turbo trainer and plugged into Zwift, but let's delve into the details of the AG2R La Mondiale team-issue bike that Bardet hopes to ride again this year.

Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx Stockeu69

With the eye-watering velocity at which new technology is filtering up from end-user preference and onto the bikes of the WorldTour pros, the Eddy Merckx Stockeu69 foregoes those marginal gains in favour of traditional style. Just look at that frame shape: there are no dropped seat stays, the tubing is round, there's no D-shaped seatpost and the cables are left to billow in the wind.

There's not a tubeless tyre in sight, instead, Bardet's bike is fitted with tubular tyres (remember them?) which are absolutely sponsor-correct. Honest. Nothing to see here, move along please, no black pens were harmed in the colouring-in of these Continental Pro Ltd tubs.

Finally, the bike is fitted with an ancient form of stopping power called the rim brake - more commonly seen on the bikes that your grandfather would ride.

However, against all probable assumption, Cyclingnews can report that Bardet's bike does in fact work just fine. It was ridden to 2nd place on general classification at the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var in February. Perhaps this is a true testament to his ability, or perhaps it's a reminder that the bike in your garage is just fine, and that when all this blows over, we should all get together and enjoy a ride, whatever bike you own.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx Stockeu69

Romain Bardet's Eddy Merckx Stockeu69 full bike specifications

Frameset: Eddy Merkckx Stockeu69

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brake

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brake

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100, 11-30T

Chain: KMC X11-SL Gold

Crankset: Rotor 2InPower power meter crankset, NoQ chainrings 53/39T

Wheelset: Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL

Tyres race day: Vredestein Fortezza Senso Tri tubular

Tyres shown: Continental Pro Ltd tubular

Handlebars: Deda Alanera integrated bar/stem, 42cm

Handlebar tape: Lizard Skins

Stem: Deda Alanera integrated bar/stem, 140mm

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic Ti

Saddle: Fizik Arione 00

Seat post: Deda Superleggero, 25mm set back

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Custom Race Plus

Accessories: K-Edge number holder

Computer: Garmin Edge 530, not shown

Rider height: 1.82m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 760mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 610mm

Weight: 7.17kg