Road World Championships: under-23 women and men time trial start times
Zoe Bäckstedt the pre-race favourite, as Jakob Söderqvist is the rider to beat in the U23 men’s contest
Day two of the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, continues with the under-23 women’s and men’s time trial, taking place Monday, September 22.
Representing 35 nations, the 49 U23 women will tackle a 22.6km course, a shortened version of the elite women’s route, taking in just one ascent of the Côte de Nyanza climb (2.4km at 5.5%), and the final cobbled hill of Kimihurura (1.3 km at 6.3%) before the uphill finish
Rwanda’s Claudette Nyirarukundo will be the first to start, at 10:53, and after her, the others will set off at 1:30 intervals with Zoe Bäckstedt, the reigning British national TT champion, the last rider starting at 12:05. Read our full preview for a run-down of the ones to watch in the U23 women's time trial.
Following on in the afternoon, the under-23 men’s TT begins at 13:50 with the first rider once again a home talent, Rwanda's Etienne Tuyizere.
Last year’s silver medalist, Jakob Söderqvist (Sweden), is the rider to watch and will be the last to ride down the start ramp at 15:50. Read our full preview for a run-down of the ones to watch in the U23 men’s time trial.
The 61 U23 men, from 43 countries, will face a 31.2km route with 460m of elevation gain, which features the double ascent Côte de Nyanza from two different slopes (2.5 km at 5.8% first, then 6.6 km at 3.5%) and also concludes with the cobbled hill of Kimihurura heading into the uphill finish.
Women under-23 individual time trial start times
Order
Name
Time
49
NYIRARUKUNDO Claudette (RWA)
10:53:00
48
DARWISH Alaliaa Ahmed Benbella (EGY)
10:54:30
47
SAMSONOVA Anastasiya (AIN)
10:56:00
46
NOMESSI Abra (TOG)
10:57:30
45
JASON Asnath (TAN)
10:59:00
44
YABRE Dahimata (CIV)
11:00:30
43
FAKUDZE Mandiswa (SWZ)
11:02:00
42
OBILOMA BUANA Therese Diamelia (CMR)
11:03:30
41
MIRIA Nantume (UGA)
11:05:00
40
ABROUD Alma (TUN)
11:06:30
39
HOUSSOU Y Vanette (BEN)
11:08:00
38
DIBELLA LATORRE Delfina (ARG)
11:09:30
37
BELAL Mentalla (EGY)
11:11:00
36
IVANCHENKO Alena (AIN)
11:12:30
35
SKLYAROVA Yelizaveta (KAZ)
11:14:00
34
UNGEROVA Sofia (SVK)
11:15:30
33
HOLMGREN Ava (CAN)
11:17:00
32
HOLOD Yelyzaveta (UKR)
11:18:30
31
KLOPPER Sonica (RSA)
11:20:00
30
METOEVI Charlotte (BEN)
11:21:30
29
de SCHEPPER Lore (BEL)
11:23:00
28
ASELTINE Mia (USA)
11:24:30
27
ANDERSON Alli (AUS)
11:26:00
26
ALEPER Mary (UGA)
11:27:30
25
GARZON CIFUENTES Natalia (COL)
11:29:00
24
RIEDMANN Linda (GER)
11:30:30
23
ΚΑΖΑΚOVA Violetta (KAZ)
11:32:00
22
EBRAS Elisabeth (EST)
11:33:30
21
du PLESSIS Monique (NAM)
11:35:00
20
NOTHUM Gwen (LUX)
11:36:30
19
CHLADOŇOVA Viktoria (SVK)
11:38:00
18
LAVERGNE Jazmine (CAN)
11:39:30
17
COUZENS Millie (GBR)
11:41:00
16
HASHIMI Fariba (AFG)
11:42:30
15
ZHAO Qing (CHN)
11:44:00
14
MOORS Fleur (BEL)
11:45:30
13
MWAMIKAZI Jazilla (RWA)
11:47:00
12
WILSON-HAFFENDEN Felicity (AUS)
11:48:30
11
BEGO Julie (FRA)
11:50:00
10
MUL Malwina (POL)
11:51:30
9
CZAPLA Justyna (GER)
11:53:00
8
VENTURELLI Federica (ITA)
11:54:30
7
BLASI CAIROL Paula (ESP)
11:56:00
6
SANDER Laura Lizette (EST)
11:57:30
5
HUYS Tabea (AUT)
11:59:00
4
KAGEVI Stina (SWE)
12:00:30
3
SCHREIBER Marie (LUX)
12:02:00
2
KOPECKY Julia (CZE)
12:03:30
1
BACKSTEDT Zoe (GBR)
12:05:00
Men under-23 individual time trial start times
Order
Name
Time
61
TUYIZERE Etienne (RWA)
13:50:00
60
MALALE Said (TAN)
13:52:00
59
DIAMOUTENE Tiemoko (MLI)
13:54:00
58
MALAKWEN Ivan (KEN)
13:56:00
57
GABRIEL Jahdel (SEY)
13:58:00
56
PRASETYO Aditya (QAT)
14:00:00
55
ALEMAYO Tekle (ETH)
14:02:00
54
MOUSSA Oumarou (CMR)
14:04:00
53
LI You (CHN)
14:06:00
52
KELAOTSWE Gomolemo (BOT)
14:08:00
51
MAROLT Jaka (SLO)
14:10:00
50
ISRAFILOV Tural (AZE)
14:12:00
49
SAID Ahmed (TAN)
14:14:00
48
BELYANIN Andrei (AIN)
14:16:00
47
DIALLO Tiemoko (MLI)
14:18:00
46
NGUNU Edward (KEN)
14:20:00
45
SESI Emmanuel (GHA)
14:22:00
44
KOZORIZ Danylo (UKR)
14:24:00
43
MUGALU Shafik (UGA)
14:26:00
42
KAM Chin Pok (MAC)
14:28:00
41
TOSSAVI Jeroff Ted Yao (BEN)
14:30:00
40
HAILEMARYAM Geremedhin (ETH)
14:32:00
39
BEISEMBAY Mansur (KAZ)
14:34:00
38
MIMOUNI Oussama Abdellah (ALG)
14:36:00
37
EMISCI Ferhat (TUR)
14:38:00
36
DELLAI Mohamed Aziz (TUN)
14:40:00
35
KOMAC Nejc (SLO)
14:42:00
34
NEAVES Jadian (TTO)
14:44:00
33
YILMAZ Ramazan (TUR)
14:46:00
32
GAJDULEWICZ Mateusz (POL)
14:48:00
31
NIYONKURU Samuel (RWA)
14:50:00
30
EL ALOUANI Driss (MAR)
14:52:00
29
DIKE Joshua (RSA)
14:54:00
28
SIMON Semen (UKR)
14:56:00
27
LOROT Lawrence (UGA)
14:58:00
26
PIAT William (MRI)
15:00:00
25
FIETZKE Paul (GER)
15:02:00
24
SAIZONOU Glorad (BEN)
15:04:00
23
BORGO Alessandro (ITA)
15:06:00
22
ALVAREZ MARTINEZ Hector (ESP)
15:08:00
21
GROSS Adam (SVK)
15:10:00
20
WIDAR Jarno (BEL)
15:12:00
19
MARRIAGE Zachary (AUS)
15:14:00
18
REMKHI Rudolf (KAZ)
15:16:00
17
WALTON Jonas (CAN)
15:18:00
16
ΜΟΝΤΙ Alberto Carlo (CZE)
15:20:00
15
ALMUTAIWEI Mohammad (UAE)
15:22:00
14
CRAUSE Pedri (RSA)
15:24:00
13
KALEJMAN QUIROGA Mateo (ARG)
15:26:00
12
PRINGLE Nate (NZL)
15:28:00
11
HUBER Jan (SUI)
15:30:00
10
LEIDERT Louis (GER)
15:32:00
9
THORNLEY Callum (GBR)
15:34:00
8
FINN Lorenzo Mark (ITA)
15:36:00
7
KESSLER Cole (USA)
15:38:00
6
PERICAS CAPDEVILA Adria (ESP)
15:40:00
5
DECOMBLE Maxime (FRA)
15:42:00
4
SCHWARZBACHER Matthias (SVK)
15:44:00
3
VERVENNE Jonathan (BEL)
15:46:00
2
MCKENZIE Hamish (AUS)
15:48:00
1
SODERQVIST Jakob (SWE)
15:50:00
