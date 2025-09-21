Road World Championships: under-23 women and men time trial start times

Day two of the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, continues with the under-23 women’s and men’s time trial, taking place Monday, September 22.

Representing 35 nations, the 49 U23 women will tackle a 22.6km course, a shortened version of the elite women’s route, taking in just one ascent of the Côte de Nyanza climb (2.4km at 5.5%), and the final cobbled hill of Kimihurura (1.3 km at 6.3%) before the uphill finish

Rwanda’s Claudette Nyirarukundo will be the first to start, at 10:53, and after her, the others will set off at 1:30 intervals with Zoe Bäckstedt, the reigning British national TT champion, the last rider starting at 12:05. Read our full preview for a run-down of the ones to watch in the U23 women's time trial.

Jakob Söderqvist (Sweden) at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on in the afternoon, the under-23 men’s TT begins at 13:50 with the first rider once again a home talent, Rwanda's Etienne Tuyizere.

Last year’s silver medalist, Jakob Söderqvist (Sweden), is the rider to watch and will be the last to ride down the start ramp at 15:50. Read our full preview for a run-down of the ones to watch in the U23 men’s time trial.

The 61 U23 men, from 43 countries, will face a 31.2km route with 460m of elevation gain, which features the double ascent Côte de Nyanza from two different slopes (2.5 km at 5.8% first, then 6.6 km at 3.5%) and also concludes with the cobbled hill of Kimihurura heading into the uphill finish.

Women under-23 individual time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Order Name Time 49 NYIRARUKUNDO Claudette (RWA) 10:53:00 48 DARWISH Alaliaa Ahmed Benbella (EGY) 10:54:30 47 SAMSONOVA Anastasiya (AIN) 10:56:00 46 NOMESSI Abra (TOG) 10:57:30 45 JASON Asnath (TAN) 10:59:00 44 YABRE Dahimata (CIV) 11:00:30 43 FAKUDZE Mandiswa (SWZ) 11:02:00 42 OBILOMA BUANA Therese Diamelia (CMR) 11:03:30 41 MIRIA Nantume (UGA) 11:05:00 40 ABROUD Alma (TUN) 11:06:30 39 HOUSSOU Y Vanette (BEN) 11:08:00 38 DIBELLA LATORRE Delfina (ARG) 11:09:30 37 BELAL Mentalla (EGY) 11:11:00 36 IVANCHENKO Alena (AIN) 11:12:30 35 SKLYAROVA Yelizaveta (KAZ) 11:14:00 34 UNGEROVA Sofia (SVK) 11:15:30 33 HOLMGREN Ava (CAN) 11:17:00 32 HOLOD Yelyzaveta (UKR) 11:18:30 31 KLOPPER Sonica (RSA) 11:20:00 30 METOEVI Charlotte (BEN) 11:21:30 29 de SCHEPPER Lore (BEL) 11:23:00 28 ASELTINE Mia (USA) 11:24:30 27 ANDERSON Alli (AUS) 11:26:00 26 ALEPER Mary (UGA) 11:27:30 25 GARZON CIFUENTES Natalia (COL) 11:29:00 24 RIEDMANN Linda (GER) 11:30:30 23 ΚΑΖΑΚOVA Violetta (KAZ) 11:32:00 22 EBRAS Elisabeth (EST) 11:33:30 21 du PLESSIS Monique (NAM) 11:35:00 20 NOTHUM Gwen (LUX) 11:36:30 19 CHLADOŇOVA Viktoria (SVK) 11:38:00 18 LAVERGNE Jazmine (CAN) 11:39:30 17 COUZENS Millie (GBR) 11:41:00 16 HASHIMI Fariba (AFG) 11:42:30 15 ZHAO Qing (CHN) 11:44:00 14 MOORS Fleur (BEL) 11:45:30 13 MWAMIKAZI Jazilla (RWA) 11:47:00 12 WILSON-HAFFENDEN Felicity (AUS) 11:48:30 11 BEGO Julie (FRA) 11:50:00 10 MUL Malwina (POL) 11:51:30 9 CZAPLA Justyna (GER) 11:53:00 8 VENTURELLI Federica (ITA) 11:54:30 7 BLASI CAIROL Paula (ESP) 11:56:00 6 SANDER Laura Lizette (EST) 11:57:30 5 HUYS Tabea (AUT) 11:59:00 4 KAGEVI Stina (SWE) 12:00:30 3 SCHREIBER Marie (LUX) 12:02:00 2 KOPECKY Julia (CZE) 12:03:30 1 BACKSTEDT Zoe (GBR) 12:05:00

Men under-23 individual time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Order Name Time 61 TUYIZERE Etienne (RWA) 13:50:00 60 MALALE Said (TAN) 13:52:00 59 DIAMOUTENE Tiemoko (MLI) 13:54:00 58 MALAKWEN Ivan (KEN) 13:56:00 57 GABRIEL Jahdel (SEY) 13:58:00 56 PRASETYO Aditya (QAT) 14:00:00 55 ALEMAYO Tekle (ETH) 14:02:00 54 MOUSSA Oumarou (CMR) 14:04:00 53 LI You (CHN) 14:06:00 52 KELAOTSWE Gomolemo (BOT) 14:08:00 51 MAROLT Jaka (SLO) 14:10:00 50 ISRAFILOV Tural (AZE) 14:12:00 49 SAID Ahmed (TAN) 14:14:00 48 BELYANIN Andrei (AIN) 14:16:00 47 DIALLO Tiemoko (MLI) 14:18:00 46 NGUNU Edward (KEN) 14:20:00 45 SESI Emmanuel (GHA) 14:22:00 44 KOZORIZ Danylo (UKR) 14:24:00 43 MUGALU Shafik (UGA) 14:26:00 42 KAM Chin Pok (MAC) 14:28:00 41 TOSSAVI Jeroff Ted Yao (BEN) 14:30:00 40 HAILEMARYAM Geremedhin (ETH) 14:32:00 39 BEISEMBAY Mansur (KAZ) 14:34:00 38 MIMOUNI Oussama Abdellah (ALG) 14:36:00 37 EMISCI Ferhat (TUR) 14:38:00 36 DELLAI Mohamed Aziz (TUN) 14:40:00 35 KOMAC Nejc (SLO) 14:42:00 34 NEAVES Jadian (TTO) 14:44:00 33 YILMAZ Ramazan (TUR) 14:46:00 32 GAJDULEWICZ Mateusz (POL) 14:48:00 31 NIYONKURU Samuel (RWA) 14:50:00 30 EL ALOUANI Driss (MAR) 14:52:00 29 DIKE Joshua (RSA) 14:54:00 28 SIMON Semen (UKR) 14:56:00 27 LOROT Lawrence (UGA) 14:58:00 26 PIAT William (MRI) 15:00:00 25 FIETZKE Paul (GER) 15:02:00 24 SAIZONOU Glorad (BEN) 15:04:00 23 BORGO Alessandro (ITA) 15:06:00 22 ALVAREZ MARTINEZ Hector (ESP) 15:08:00 21 GROSS Adam (SVK) 15:10:00 20 WIDAR Jarno (BEL) 15:12:00 19 MARRIAGE Zachary (AUS) 15:14:00 18 REMKHI Rudolf (KAZ) 15:16:00 17 WALTON Jonas (CAN) 15:18:00 16 ΜΟΝΤΙ Alberto Carlo (CZE) 15:20:00 15 ALMUTAIWEI Mohammad (UAE) 15:22:00 14 CRAUSE Pedri (RSA) 15:24:00 13 KALEJMAN QUIROGA Mateo (ARG) 15:26:00 12 PRINGLE Nate (NZL) 15:28:00 11 HUBER Jan (SUI) 15:30:00 10 LEIDERT Louis (GER) 15:32:00 9 THORNLEY Callum (GBR) 15:34:00 8 FINN Lorenzo Mark (ITA) 15:36:00 7 KESSLER Cole (USA) 15:38:00 6 PERICAS CAPDEVILA Adria (ESP) 15:40:00 5 DECOMBLE Maxime (FRA) 15:42:00 4 SCHWARZBACHER Matthias (SVK) 15:44:00 3 VERVENNE Jonathan (BEL) 15:46:00 2 MCKENZIE Hamish (AUS) 15:48:00 1 SODERQVIST Jakob (SWE) 15:50:00

