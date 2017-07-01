Rivera extends through to 2021 with Team Sunweb

Image 1 of 5 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates her stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) gets on the line ready for the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 2017 Tour of Flanders winners, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 A very happy Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera's debut spring classics campaign with Team Sunweb has led to the American signing a three-year contract extension, taking her through to the end of the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old joined Sunweb for 2017 after three seasons racing predominantly in American with UnitedHealthcare while undertaking a university degree. In her first 'full-time season', Rivera enjoyed breakthrough wins at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Tour of Flanders and most recently enjoyed a stage win at the Women's Tour of California.

"My transition into the team was really smooth and I've really enjoyed the past few months. It didn't take me long to gel with the riders and staff from the team and it quickly became clear that we are a perfect fit. The team and I both have the same vision and our values and goals are exactly the same," said Rivera.

"We have an incredible atmosphere and I'm honoured to be surrounded by inspiring people and strong team mates. I'm excited to become one of the core riders on the team and continue to progress with them. We have already achieved so much in a short time and I feel like we still have so much more to achieve together. I'm really looking forward to spending the next years with the team."

While packing a fast sprint finish, Rivera also displayed her versatility with sixth place at Amstel Gold Race, and seventh at La Fleche Wallonne Feminine.

Halfway through her first season with the team, coach Hans Timmermans explained he has been delighted not only with Rivera's results but her off-the-bike qualities.

"We're very happy with the extension of our cooperation. At such a young age Coryn is a real leader and that shows both in and outside of the race, this is a real special quality that every team needs and something that we particularly value. She fits really well in our structure and our core values and this has already brought us some impressive results during the short time she has been with the team," Timmermans said.

"On top of this she's really open for feedback and always looking at how we can improve and optimise things, which is essential to us. In the coming years we will look to develop and strengthen the qualities that she already naturally possesses; her sprint and skills in the classics. I am confident that we will take the maximum out of our potential and people will see a lot more from us."

Rivera is currently racing the Giro Rosa for the first time since 2014 with Team Sunweb.