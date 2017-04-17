Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's WorldTour after Amstel Gold Race

Trending

A disappointed Coryn Rivera crosses the line

Lizzie Deignan, Anna van der Breggen and Katarzyna Niewiadoma on the 2017 Amstel Gold podium

Anna van der Breggen applies the pressure at Amstel Gold

Elisa Longo Borghini and Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)

Coryn Rivera battled hard in the women’s Amstel Gold Race and her sixth place was enough to keep the WorldTour leader’s jersey for at least a few more days.

Rivera came into the weekend with a 60-point lead after two WorldTour victories this season at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, but now has just 36 points on the ever-consistent Annemiek Van Vleuten, who took third with Kasia Niewiadoma in a photo finish. Niewadoma’s return to the rostrum saw her gain a spot for fifth place.

Amstel Gold winner Anna van der Breggen had a slow start to the season but her solo victory jettisoned her from 35th into the top 10. With her favourite races still to come, she should be much higher than this by the end of this week.

Having dropped down from fourth, after leading the WorldTour competition at the start of the season, Elisa Longo Borghini began an upwards trajectory and slotted into third. Elena Cecchini was one of the biggest losers over the weekend after she failed to finish in the top 10 for the first time this season and fell to fourth in the standings. Lucinda Brand also slipped down the standings after choosing to miss the race altogether.

Boels Dolmans returned to the top of the team standings with two riders making it to the podium at the Amstel Gold Race. Rivera’s Team Sunweb was bumped down to second place 196 points behind Boels Dolmans, with Orica-Scott close behind them in third place.

There are plenty of points on offer in the coming week with Wednesday’s La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège at the weekend offering up 120 points each for the winner.  

WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women375pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women339
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5305
4Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing265
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling259
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam240
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam193
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women155
9Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5150
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam144

Team rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam781pts
2Team Sunweb Women585
3Orica Scott Women554
4Wiggle High5493
5Canyon SRAM Racing410
6Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team350
7WM3 Pro Cycling315
8AlŽ Cipollini157
9Astana Women's Team124
10Lensworld-Kuota114

 

 

 

 