Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's WorldTour after Amstel Gold Race
Van der Breggen jumps into top 10
Coryn Rivera battled hard in the women’s Amstel Gold Race and her sixth place was enough to keep the WorldTour leader’s jersey for at least a few more days.
Rivera came into the weekend with a 60-point lead after two WorldTour victories this season at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, but now has just 36 points on the ever-consistent Annemiek Van Vleuten, who took third with Kasia Niewiadoma in a photo finish. Niewadoma’s return to the rostrum saw her gain a spot for fifth place.
Amstel Gold winner Anna van der Breggen had a slow start to the season but her solo victory jettisoned her from 35th into the top 10. With her favourite races still to come, she should be much higher than this by the end of this week.
Having dropped down from fourth, after leading the WorldTour competition at the start of the season, Elisa Longo Borghini began an upwards trajectory and slotted into third. Elena Cecchini was one of the biggest losers over the weekend after she failed to finish in the top 10 for the first time this season and fell to fourth in the standings. Lucinda Brand also slipped down the standings after choosing to miss the race altogether.
Boels Dolmans returned to the top of the team standings with two riders making it to the podium at the Amstel Gold Race. Rivera’s Team Sunweb was bumped down to second place 196 points behind Boels Dolmans, with Orica-Scott close behind them in third place.
There are plenty of points on offer in the coming week with Wednesday’s La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège at the weekend offering up 120 points each for the winner.
WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|375
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|339
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|305
|4
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|265
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling
|259
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|240
|7
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|193
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|155
|9
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|150
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|144
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|781
|pts
|2
|Team Sunweb Women
|585
|3
|Orica Scott Women
|554
|4
|Wiggle High5
|493
|5
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|410
|6
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|350
|7
|WM3 Pro Cycling
|315
|8
|AlŽ Cipollini
|157
|9
|Astana Women's Team
|124
|10
|Lensworld-Kuota
|114
