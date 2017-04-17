Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's WorldTour after Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 5 A disappointed Coryn Rivera crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lizzie Deignan, Anna van der Breggen and Katarzyna Niewiadoma on the 2017 Amstel Gold podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Anna van der Breggen applies the pressure at Amstel Gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera battled hard in the women’s Amstel Gold Race and her sixth place was enough to keep the WorldTour leader’s jersey for at least a few more days.

Rivera came into the weekend with a 60-point lead after two WorldTour victories this season at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, but now has just 36 points on the ever-consistent Annemiek Van Vleuten, who took third with Kasia Niewiadoma in a photo finish. Niewadoma’s return to the rostrum saw her gain a spot for fifth place.

Amstel Gold winner Anna van der Breggen had a slow start to the season but her solo victory jettisoned her from 35th into the top 10. With her favourite races still to come, she should be much higher than this by the end of this week.

Having dropped down from fourth, after leading the WorldTour competition at the start of the season, Elisa Longo Borghini began an upwards trajectory and slotted into third. Elena Cecchini was one of the biggest losers over the weekend after she failed to finish in the top 10 for the first time this season and fell to fourth in the standings. Lucinda Brand also slipped down the standings after choosing to miss the race altogether.

Boels Dolmans returned to the top of the team standings with two riders making it to the podium at the Amstel Gold Race. Rivera’s Team Sunweb was bumped down to second place 196 points behind Boels Dolmans, with Orica-Scott close behind them in third place.

There are plenty of points on offer in the coming week with Wednesday’s La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège at the weekend offering up 120 points each for the winner.

WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 375 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 339 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 305 4 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 265 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 259 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 240 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 193 8 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 155 9 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 150 10 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 144