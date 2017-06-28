Trending

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Giant Liv Envie

Extra extra small rocket-fast machine for Tour of Flanders champion

Image 1 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie uses Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2 and Giant's SLR 0 carbon wheels with 40mm rims

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie uses Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2 and Giant's SLR 0 carbon wheels with 40mm rims
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 28

A 11-28 cassette gives Coryn Rivera maximum flexibility for climbing and sprinting

A 11-28 cassette gives Coryn Rivera maximum flexibility for climbing and sprinting
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 28

Vittoria Corsa tyres on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

Vittoria Corsa tyres on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 28

The Giant Contact SL stem in 100mm with a -20 drop

The Giant Contact SL stem in 100mm with a -20 drop
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 28

The Giant SLR 0 wheels require specific brake pads for the carbon braking surface

The Giant SLR 0 wheels require specific brake pads for the carbon braking surface
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 28

Rivera uses Giant's ANT+ Ride Sense cadence meter

Rivera uses Giant's ANT+ Ride Sense cadence meter
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 28

Elite Custom Race bottle cages on Rivera's Liv

Elite Custom Race bottle cages on Rivera's Liv
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 28

Giant's SLR 0 wheels

Giant's SLR 0 wheels
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 28

The SLR 0 rear wheel has a proprietary hub shell

The SLR 0 rear wheel has a proprietary hub shell
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 28

Coryn Rivera uses the Liv Contact SL Forward

Coryn Rivera uses the Liv Contact SL Forward
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 28

The wiring for the Di2 on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie is tightly and neatly wrapped under the stem

The wiring for the Di2 on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie is tightly and neatly wrapped under the stem
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie uses the OverDrive tapered steerer

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie uses the OverDrive tapered steerer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 28

An aerodynamic Giant Vector seatpost adorns Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

An aerodynamic Giant Vector seatpost adorns Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 28

The Giant Neostrack computer on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

The Giant Neostrack computer on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 28

Coryn Rivera's frame number at the US Pro road championships unfortunately mirrored her placing

Coryn Rivera's frame number at the US Pro road championships unfortunately mirrored her placing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 28

The Liv Envie uses Giant SpeedControl SL brakes tucked nicely behind the seat stays

The Liv Envie uses Giant SpeedControl SL brakes tucked nicely behind the seat stays
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 28

The Shimano Dura Ace 9000 drive train on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

The Shimano Dura Ace 9000 drive train on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 28

A Pioneer power meter and 53/36 chainrings on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

A Pioneer power meter and 53/36 chainrings on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 28

There's no doubt which component system is on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

There's no doubt which component system is on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 28

Full Dura-Ace on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie

Full Dura-Ace on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 28

A closer look at the front Giant SpeedControl SL brakes

A closer look at the front Giant SpeedControl SL brakes
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 28

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie

Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

One of the most petite but powerful riders in the peloton, Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera has found her Liv Envie (in size extra-extra small) to be "one of the fastest bikes" she's ever ridden - and it's shown in her results this year.

Related Articles

Tour of Flanders win a dream for Rivera

Rivera: Call me just a sprinter, one more time

Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's WorldTour after Amstel Gold Race

Rivera, once known as a pure sprinter, showed that her transition to formidable one-day road racer is nearly complete when she capped off her Classics season with the victory in the Tour of Flanders.

Cyclingnews caught up with Rivera to get a closer look at her Liv Envie at the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships, where she won the sprint for second place - a heartbreaking third runner-up finish in a row for the 24-year-old - behind solo escapee Amber Neben.

Rivera was awaiting the podium ceremony as she walked us through the special features of her set-up on the Envie - possibly the smallest pro-level frame in production.

"Most of the team didn't know that they came in XXS," Rivera said. At 5'1" (155cm) in height, it's not easy finding a bike that can fit a rider of such high standards - one that allows for plenty of seatpost to still show and with a 100mm stem.

"I'm pretty glad Liv makes a frame that fits me. It's honestly one of the fastest bikes I've ever ridden. I'll get in a tuck and I can get across to a break on a descent pretty quick, or close gaps or get away."

Rivera makes full use of the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic shifting that allows for multiple control points - she has added a satellite shift position on the inside of the drops, Shimano's sprint shifters, that come in handy for quick gear changes in the middle of a hectic bunch sprint where changing hand position to reach the levers might rob her of important power.

"I use that a lot," she said.

Thanks in part to her bike's tiny size, Rivera's Liv Envie weighs only 300 grams above the UCI's weight limit, despite using a generous 11-28 gearing to help her spin up steep climbs like the one on Sherrod Road in the US Pro championships.

She shaves weight with the full carbon Giant SLR 0 wheelset, but uses the aluminium Giant Contact SL bars and stem with the tapered OverDrive steerer - a necessity when you're a WorldTour sprinter who needs maximum stiffness and steering performance.

The all-important contact points are fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 pedals and the Liv Contact SL Forward saddle, with Vittoria Corsa tyres in 23mm. Elite Custom Race bottle cages, a Pioneer power meter and the Giant Neostrack computer cap off the build.

Frame: Liv Envie XXS
Fork: Liv Envie w/ OverDrive Steerer
Brakes: Giant SpeedControl SL, w/ Ti hardware
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
Derailleurs: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Pioneer w/ 53/36 170mm
Rear wheel: Giant SLR 0 40mm
Front wheel: Giant SLR 0 40mm
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa 23mm
Stem: Giant Contact SL 100mm -20
Handlebars: Giant Contact SL
Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace 9000
Saddle: Liv Contact SL Forward
Seat post: Giant Vector
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race
Computer: Giant Neostrack

Critical measurements:
Rider's height: 5ft 1in
Rider's weight: 105lbs
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 62.5cm
Total bicycle weight: 7.1kg