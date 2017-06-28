Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Giant Liv Envie
Extra extra small rocket-fast machine for Tour of Flanders champion
One of the most petite but powerful riders in the peloton, Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera has found her Liv Envie (in size extra-extra small) to be "one of the fastest bikes" she's ever ridden - and it's shown in her results this year.
Rivera, once known as a pure sprinter, showed that her transition to formidable one-day road racer is nearly complete when she capped off her Classics season with the victory in the Tour of Flanders.
Cyclingnews caught up with Rivera to get a closer look at her Liv Envie at the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships, where she won the sprint for second place - a heartbreaking third runner-up finish in a row for the 24-year-old - behind solo escapee Amber Neben.
Rivera was awaiting the podium ceremony as she walked us through the special features of her set-up on the Envie - possibly the smallest pro-level frame in production.
"Most of the team didn't know that they came in XXS," Rivera said. At 5'1" (155cm) in height, it's not easy finding a bike that can fit a rider of such high standards - one that allows for plenty of seatpost to still show and with a 100mm stem.
"I'm pretty glad Liv makes a frame that fits me. It's honestly one of the fastest bikes I've ever ridden. I'll get in a tuck and I can get across to a break on a descent pretty quick, or close gaps or get away."
Rivera makes full use of the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic shifting that allows for multiple control points - she has added a satellite shift position on the inside of the drops, Shimano's sprint shifters, that come in handy for quick gear changes in the middle of a hectic bunch sprint where changing hand position to reach the levers might rob her of important power.
"I use that a lot," she said.
Thanks in part to her bike's tiny size, Rivera's Liv Envie weighs only 300 grams above the UCI's weight limit, despite using a generous 11-28 gearing to help her spin up steep climbs like the one on Sherrod Road in the US Pro championships.
She shaves weight with the full carbon Giant SLR 0 wheelset, but uses the aluminium Giant Contact SL bars and stem with the tapered OverDrive steerer - a necessity when you're a WorldTour sprinter who needs maximum stiffness and steering performance.
The all-important contact points are fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 pedals and the Liv Contact SL Forward saddle, with Vittoria Corsa tyres in 23mm. Elite Custom Race bottle cages, a Pioneer power meter and the Giant Neostrack computer cap off the build.
Frame: Liv Envie XXS
Fork: Liv Envie w/ OverDrive Steerer
Brakes: Giant SpeedControl SL, w/ Ti hardware
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2
Derailleurs: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Pioneer w/ 53/36 170mm
Rear wheel: Giant SLR 0 40mm
Front wheel: Giant SLR 0 40mm
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa 23mm
Stem: Giant Contact SL 100mm -20
Handlebars: Giant Contact SL
Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace 9000
Saddle: Liv Contact SL Forward
Seat post: Giant Vector
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race
Computer: Giant Neostrack
Critical measurements:
Rider's height: 5ft 1in
Rider's weight: 105lbs
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 62.5cm
Total bicycle weight: 7.1kg
