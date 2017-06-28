Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Giant Liv Envie

Image 1 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie uses Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2 and Giant's SLR 0 carbon wheels with 40mm rims (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 28 A 11-28 cassette gives Coryn Rivera maximum flexibility for climbing and sprinting (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 28 Vittoria Corsa tyres on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 28 The Giant Contact SL stem in 100mm with a -20 drop (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 28 The Giant SLR 0 wheels require specific brake pads for the carbon braking surface (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 28 Rivera uses Giant's ANT+ Ride Sense cadence meter (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 28 Elite Custom Race bottle cages on Rivera's Liv (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 28 Giant's SLR 0 wheels (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 28 The SLR 0 rear wheel has a proprietary hub shell (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 28 Coryn Rivera uses the Liv Contact SL Forward (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 28 The wiring for the Di2 on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie is tightly and neatly wrapped under the stem (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie uses the OverDrive tapered steerer (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 28 An aerodynamic Giant Vector seatpost adorns Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 28 The Giant Neostrack computer on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 28 Coryn Rivera's frame number at the US Pro road championships unfortunately mirrored her placing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 28 The Liv Envie uses Giant SpeedControl SL brakes tucked nicely behind the seat stays (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 28 The Shimano Dura Ace 9000 drive train on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 28 A Pioneer power meter and 53/36 chainrings on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 28 There's no doubt which component system is on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 28 Full Dura-Ace on Coryn Rivera's Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 28 A closer look at the front Giant SpeedControl SL brakes (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 28 Coryn Rivera's Team Sunweb Liv Envie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

One of the most petite but powerful riders in the peloton, Team Sunweb's Coryn Rivera has found her Liv Envie (in size extra-extra small) to be "one of the fastest bikes" she's ever ridden - and it's shown in her results this year.

Rivera, once known as a pure sprinter, showed that her transition to formidable one-day road racer is nearly complete when she capped off her Classics season with the victory in the Tour of Flanders.

Cyclingnews caught up with Rivera to get a closer look at her Liv Envie at the USA Cycling Professional Road Championships, where she won the sprint for second place - a heartbreaking third runner-up finish in a row for the 24-year-old - behind solo escapee Amber Neben.

Rivera was awaiting the podium ceremony as she walked us through the special features of her set-up on the Envie - possibly the smallest pro-level frame in production.

"Most of the team didn't know that they came in XXS," Rivera said. At 5'1" (155cm) in height, it's not easy finding a bike that can fit a rider of such high standards - one that allows for plenty of seatpost to still show and with a 100mm stem.

"I'm pretty glad Liv makes a frame that fits me. It's honestly one of the fastest bikes I've ever ridden. I'll get in a tuck and I can get across to a break on a descent pretty quick, or close gaps or get away."

Rivera makes full use of the Shimano Dura Ace Di2 electronic shifting that allows for multiple control points - she has added a satellite shift position on the inside of the drops, Shimano's sprint shifters, that come in handy for quick gear changes in the middle of a hectic bunch sprint where changing hand position to reach the levers might rob her of important power.

"I use that a lot," she said.

Thanks in part to her bike's tiny size, Rivera's Liv Envie weighs only 300 grams above the UCI's weight limit, despite using a generous 11-28 gearing to help her spin up steep climbs like the one on Sherrod Road in the US Pro championships.

She shaves weight with the full carbon Giant SLR 0 wheelset, but uses the aluminium Giant Contact SL bars and stem with the tapered OverDrive steerer - a necessity when you're a WorldTour sprinter who needs maximum stiffness and steering performance.

The all-important contact points are fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 pedals and the Liv Contact SL Forward saddle, with Vittoria Corsa tyres in 23mm. Elite Custom Race bottle cages, a Pioneer power meter and the Giant Neostrack computer cap off the build.

Frame: Liv Envie XXS

Fork: Liv Envie w/ OverDrive Steerer

Brakes: Giant SpeedControl SL, w/ Ti hardware

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura Ace Di2

Derailleurs: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura Ace 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 Pioneer w/ 53/36 170mm

Rear wheel: Giant SLR 0 40mm

Front wheel: Giant SLR 0 40mm

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa 23mm

Stem: Giant Contact SL 100mm -20

Handlebars: Giant Contact SL

Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace 9000

Saddle: Liv Contact SL Forward

Seat post: Giant Vector

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race

Computer: Giant Neostrack

Critical measurements:

Rider's height: 5ft 1in

Rider's weight: 105lbs

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 62.5cm

Total bicycle weight: 7.1kg