Amgen Women's Race: Rivera wins stage 3 in Sacramento
Van der Breggen battles for yellow jersey in bonus sprints
Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won a chaotic sprint in downtown Sacramento to take the third stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM. Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) maintained her lead in the general classification, but after losing valuable seconds at the intermediate sprint now sits only one second ahead of rival Anna van der Breggen.
"As a Dutch team, and there was some wind out there today, we tried to put it in the gutter a couple of times and get everyone suffering," Rivera said. "It didn't quite work out the way we wanted it to, but then we just refocused on the leadout for the finish. The girls were perfect, there was some chaos on the side, but we stuck to the plan, and we executed perfectly."
Before the race, the directors of UnitedHealthcare and Boels Dolmans mulled over their respective team's strategies.
"There are a lot of good sprinters here. Bronzini, Kirsten Wild and Coryn [Rivera} who is on home soil and will be super fired up," Rachel Heal, UHC director said. "I'm going to be sensible. I'm not going to put Katie Hall up against the sprinters, but if the sprinters do their job that works well for us."
Boels Dolmans director Bram Sevens was hoping to rely on increasing wind throughout the day to claw back three seconds from Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare.)
"I think it is Dutch style racing for sure," Sevens said. "I have a good plan in my head, and this morning I talk about it to the girls, we keep fighting."
The flat 108 km stage started in Elk Grove, CA and the forecasted windy conditions, normal for California's Central Valley, never materialized to the satisfaction of Boels-Dolmans or Sunweb, who wanted to split the field as much as possible. The intermediate sprint, at 88.5 km into the race, was the primary focus of Boels Dolmans and UHC for most of the day. The fast downtown finish, outside of California's State Capitol, was ideally suited for sprinters comfortable on hectic finishes like Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling.)
Early race activity was quickly neutralized by the peloton until Ingrid Drexel (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), and Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman - Supermint) drove the biggest split of the day. The trio drove their lead up to over a minute which forced Boels Dolmans and Canyon to the front of the field to bring the move back with 68 km to go.
Boels Dolmans maintained control of the peloton but were unable to win the intermediate sprint, which was taken by Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team). Anna van der Breggen came in second, earning a two second time bonus and bringing her within one second of Hall in the GC.
"We tried to get the seconds and I'm happy with the two seconds, but I needed three," van der Breggen said. "Tomorrow there is one more intermediate sprint, and of course the final sprint but that is really hard against all the big sprinters. We try again tomorrow."
Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling) attacked after the intermediate sprint and gained a lead of 40 seconds over the field in the final 20 km of the race. Heintz's move forced UnitedHealthcare to the front as the field approached Sacramento. The field caught Heintz with several km to go, but her effort earned her the Most Courageous Rider Jersey.
Back in the field, several of the sprinters began to experience issues. Bronzini flatted with 15 km to go but was able to chase back on. Kirsten Wild then punctured with under 3 km to go, taking her out of the finale. In the final 2 km, anarchy took over.
"Chaos, really chaos," Bronzini said about the finish. "There was a couple of crashes I was lucky not to be involved in today."
Juliette Labous started up Team Sunweb's sprint train, and Rivera kept her squad tight as the field began to charge. Rivera glued herself to Leah Kirchmann's wheel and outkicked Sierra and Bronzini to win the race.
Due to bonus seconds from the intermediate sprint, and her second place in the stage, Sierra moved into the Best Young Rider Jersey and Sprint Jersey. Heading into Sunday's 70 km criterium-style circuit Katie Hall now leads the GC by only one second over van der Breggen. Van der Breggen feels the race win is still within reach.
"In Holland, we also have some crits, and I'm used to that," van der Breggen said. "The team I'm with now, they are motivated to get those seconds, but it is going to be hard anyway. Especially on a lap like that anything can happen, so you need to stay in front."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2:55:37
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|8
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|9
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|10
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|11
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|12
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|15
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|17
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|21
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|24
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|25
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|27
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|28
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
|29
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|30
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|33
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|34
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|35
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|37
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|38
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|39
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|40
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|41
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:06
|42
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|43
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|44
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|45
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|46
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|48
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|49
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|50
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|51
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|52
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|53
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|54
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
|55
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|57
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|58
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|60
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|61
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|62
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|63
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|64
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|65
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|66
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|67
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|68
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|69
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|70
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|71
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|72
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|73
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|74
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|75
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:27
|76
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:06
|77
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:01:30
|78
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:00
|79
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|80
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team
|0:07:02
|81
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:09:24
|82
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:12:45
|83
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:17:53
|DNF
|Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|12
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|6
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|7
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|4
|8
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|3
|9
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|2
|10
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|2:55:37
|2
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|3
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|4
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|9
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|10
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|12
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:00:06
|15
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|16
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|17
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|18
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|19
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|20
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|21
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|22
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|24
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|25
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|27
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|28
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|29
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:27
|30
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:17:53
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|8:46:51
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|Drops
|5
|UnitedHealthcare
|6
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|7
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|9
|Astana Women's Team
|0:00:06
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|USA National Team
|12
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|13
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|14
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:12
|15
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|16
|Colavita - Bianchi
|17
|Team Illuminate
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9:09:31
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:01
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:29
|4
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:49
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:53
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:17
|10
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|11
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:42
|12
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|13
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
|0:01:49
|14
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:03
|15
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:09
|16
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:18
|17
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:02:19
|18
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|19
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:39
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:08
|21
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:12
|22
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|23
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:03:42
|24
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|25
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:12
|26
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:04:33
|27
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|28
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:58
|29
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:00
|30
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:05:05
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:17
|32
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|34
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:25
|35
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08:11
|36
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:31
|37
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:08:32
|38
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:09:09
|39
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:09:16
|40
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:09:25
|41
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|42
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|43
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:36
|44
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:09:45
|45
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:10:01
|46
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|47
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:04
|48
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|49
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:10:06
|50
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:10:10
|51
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:30
|52
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:32
|53
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:33
|54
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:10:38
|55
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:10:41
|56
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:10:54
|57
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:04
|58
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:12:01
|59
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:12:26
|60
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:00
|61
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:13:24
|62
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:13:28
|63
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:54
|64
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:14:16
|65
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:14:17
|66
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:14:23
|67
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:14:52
|68
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:15:13
|69
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:27
|70
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:16:05
|71
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:16:22
|72
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:21
|73
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:17:42
|74
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:17:43
|75
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:18:35
|76
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:19:03
|77
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:19:57
|78
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:20:00
|79
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:20:03
|80
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:22:52
|81
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:23:40
|82
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:31:06
|83
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:33:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|22
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|5
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|6
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|10
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|12
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|6
|13
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|14
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|15
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|3
|17
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|18
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|2
|20
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|1
|21
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|22
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|9
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|1
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|9:10:02
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:18
|4
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:38
|5
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:41
|6
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:26
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:41
|9
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:27
|11
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:34
|12
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|13
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:07:40
|14
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:38
|15
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:08:45
|16
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|17
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:05
|18
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:09:30
|19
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:09:35
|20
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:10:23
|21
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:10:33
|22
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:11:55
|23
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:12:57
|24
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:23
|25
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:13:45
|26
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:14:42
|27
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:18:32
|28
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:19:29
|29
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:19:32
|30
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:30:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare
|27:30:58
|2
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:30
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:34
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:25
|5
|Drops
|0:06:53
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:54
|7
|Astana Women's Team
|0:11:42
|8
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:11:57
|9
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|0:14:17
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:16:54
|11
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:19:12
|12
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|13
|Team Illuminate
|0:24:31
|14
|Wiggle High5
|0:25:06
|15
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:27:08
|16
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:28:55
|17
|USA National Team
|0:33:34
