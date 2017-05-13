Trending

Amgen Women's Race: Rivera wins stage 3 in Sacramento

Van der Breggen battles for yellow jersey in bonus sprints

Image 1 of 21

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates her stage win

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates her stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) also leads the points classification

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

QOM leader Katie Hall (UHC)

QOM leader Katie Hall (UHC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) in the best young rider jersey

Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)

Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Race leader Katie Hall (UHC) with her prize

Race leader Katie Hall (UHC) with her prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

The fans came out to watch the race

The fans came out to watch the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Anna van der Breggen adjusts her shoes pre-stage

Anna van der Breggen adjusts her shoes pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Katie Hall (UHC) collects yellow for a second day

Katie Hall (UHC) collects yellow for a second day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Katie Hall (UHC) is directed to the podium after the stage

Katie Hall (UHC) is directed to the podium after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) sprinting to victory

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) sprinting to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) gets the stage win

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) gets the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Stage 3 victory for Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

Stage 3 victory for Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) pumps the air

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) pumps the air
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

The top 3 on stage 3

The top 3 on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

The classification leaders after stage 3

The classification leaders after stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

The stars 'n' stripes on show

The stars 'n' stripes on show
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

UHC provided Katie Hall with a yellow helmet to match her jersey

UHC provided Katie Hall with a yellow helmet to match her jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Trixi Worrack (Canyon SRAM)

Trixi Worrack (Canyon SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won a chaotic sprint in downtown Sacramento to take the third stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM. Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) maintained her lead in the general classification, but after losing valuable seconds at the intermediate sprint now sits only one second ahead of rival Anna van der Breggen.

"As a Dutch team, and there was some wind out there today, we tried to put it in the gutter a couple of times and get everyone suffering," Rivera said. "It didn't quite work out the way we wanted it to, but then we just refocused on the leadout for the finish. The girls were perfect, there was some chaos on the side, but we stuck to the plan, and we executed perfectly."

Before the race, the directors of UnitedHealthcare and Boels Dolmans mulled over their respective team's strategies.

"There are a lot of good sprinters here. Bronzini, Kirsten Wild and Coryn [Rivera} who is on home soil and will be super fired up," Rachel Heal, UHC director said. "I'm going to be sensible. I'm not going to put Katie Hall up against the sprinters, but if the sprinters do their job that works well for us."

Boels Dolmans director Bram Sevens was hoping to rely on increasing wind throughout the day to claw back three seconds from Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare.)

"I think it is Dutch style racing for sure," Sevens said. "I have a good plan in my head, and this morning I talk about it to the girls, we keep fighting."

The flat 108 km stage started in Elk Grove, CA and the forecasted windy conditions, normal for California's Central Valley, never materialized to the satisfaction of Boels-Dolmans or Sunweb, who wanted to split the field as much as possible. The intermediate sprint, at 88.5 km into the race, was the primary focus of Boels Dolmans and UHC for most of the day. The fast downtown finish, outside of California's State Capitol, was ideally suited for sprinters comfortable on hectic finishes like Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling.)

Early race activity was quickly neutralized by the peloton until Ingrid Drexel (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), and Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman - Supermint) drove the biggest split of the day. The trio drove their lead up to over a minute which forced Boels Dolmans and Canyon to the front of the field to bring the move back with 68 km to go.

Boels Dolmans maintained control of the peloton but were unable to win the intermediate sprint, which was taken by Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team). Anna van der Breggen came in second, earning a two second time bonus and bringing her within one second of Hall in the GC.

"We tried to get the seconds and I'm happy with the two seconds, but I needed three," van der Breggen said. "Tomorrow there is one more intermediate sprint, and of course the final sprint but that is really hard against all the big sprinters. We try again tomorrow."

Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling) attacked after the intermediate sprint and gained a lead of 40 seconds over the field in the final 20 km of the race. Heintz's move forced UnitedHealthcare to the front as the field approached Sacramento. The field caught Heintz with several km to go, but her effort earned her the Most Courageous Rider Jersey.

Back in the field, several of the sprinters began to experience issues. Bronzini flatted with 15 km to go but was able to chase back on. Kirsten Wild then punctured with under 3 km to go, taking her out of the finale. In the final 2 km, anarchy took over.

"Chaos, really chaos," Bronzini said about the finish. "There was a couple of crashes I was lucky not to be involved in today."

Juliette Labous started up Team Sunweb's sprint train, and Rivera kept her squad tight as the field began to charge. Rivera glued herself to Leah Kirchmann's wheel and outkicked Sierra and Bronzini to win the race.

Due to bonus seconds from the intermediate sprint, and her second place in the stage, Sierra moved into the Best Young Rider Jersey and Sprint Jersey. Heading into Sunday's 70 km criterium-style circuit Katie Hall now leads the GC by only one second over van der Breggen. Van der Breggen feels the race win is still within reach.

"In Holland, we also have some crits, and I'm used to that," van der Breggen said. "The team I'm with now, they are motivated to get those seconds, but it is going to be hard anyway. Especially on a lap like that anything can happen, so you need to stay in front." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2:55:37
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
9Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
10Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
11Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
12Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
14Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
15Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
17Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
18Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
21Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
23Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
24Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
25Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
26Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
27Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
28Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
29Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
33Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
34Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
35Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
37Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
38Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
39Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
40Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
41Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:06
42Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
43Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
44Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
45Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
46Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
48Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
49Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
50Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
51Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
52Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
53Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
54Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
55Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
57Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
58Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
60Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
61Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
62Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
63Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
64Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
65Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
66Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
67Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women
68Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
69Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
70Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
71Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
72Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
73Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
74Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:21
75Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:27
76Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:06
77Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:01:30
78Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:00
79Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team0:07:02
81Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:09:24
82Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:12:45
83Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:17:53
DNFCarolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Clarksburg, km. 88.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team3pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women15pts
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team12
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High59
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing7
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint5
7Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women4
8Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women3
9Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate2
10Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women2:55:37
2Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
3Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
4Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
6Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
7Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
9Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
10Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:00:06
15Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
16Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
17Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
18Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
19Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
20Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
21Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
22Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
23Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
24Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
25Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
27Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
28Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:21
29Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:00:27
30Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:17:53

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling8:46:51
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Canyon SRAM Racing
4Drops
5UnitedHealthcare
6Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
7Cylance Pro Cycling
8Hagens Berman - Supermint
9Astana Women's Team0:00:06
10Team Sunweb
11USA National Team
12Sho - Air Twenty20
13Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
14Wiggle High50:00:12
15Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
16Colavita - Bianchi
17Team Illuminate

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9:09:31
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:01
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:29
4Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:31
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:33
6Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:37
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:49
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:53
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:17
10Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:01:26
11Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:42
12Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:44
13Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate0:01:49
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:03
15Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:09
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:18
17Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:19
18Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:24
19Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:39
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:03:08
21Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:12
22Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:36
23Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:03:42
24Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:57
25Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:12
26Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:04:33
27Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:52
28Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:04:58
29Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:00
30Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:05
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:17
32Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:19
34Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:25
35Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:11
36Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:31
37Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:08:32
38Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:09:09
39Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:09:16
40Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:09:25
41Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:09:30
42Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
43Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:09:36
44Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:45
45Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:01
46Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
47Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:04
48Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
49Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:10:06
50Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:10
51Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:30
52Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:32
53Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:33
54Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:10:38
55Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:41
56Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:10:54
57Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:11:04
58Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:12:01
59Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:12:26
60Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:00
61Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:13:24
62Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:13:28
63Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:54
64Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:16
65Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:14:17
66Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:14:23
67Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:14:52
68Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:15:13
69Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team0:15:27
70Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate0:16:05
71Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:16:22
72Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:21
73Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals0:17:42
74Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:17:43
75Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:18:35
76Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:19:03
77Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:19:57
78Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:20:00
79Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:20:03
80Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:52
81Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:23:40
82Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:31:06
83Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:33:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team31pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam26
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women22
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam21
5Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
6Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling15
7Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High59
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing8
12Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women6
13Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint5
14Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
15Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling3
16Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women3
17Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
18Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
19Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate2
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals1
21Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1
22Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16pts
2Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam11
4Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
5Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women5
6Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
7Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
8Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team1
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team9:10:02
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:18
4Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:38
5Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:41
6Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:05
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:26
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:41
9Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:21
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:04:27
11Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:34
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:48
13Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:07:40
14Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:08:38
15Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:08:45
16Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:08:59
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:09:05
18Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:30
19Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:09:35
20Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:10:23
21Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:33
22Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:11:55
23Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:12:57
24Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:23
25Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:45
26Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:14:42
27Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:18:32
28Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:19:29
29Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:19:32
30Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:30:35

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare27:30:58
2Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:30
3Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:34
4Team Sunweb0:06:25
5Drops0:06:53
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:54
7Astana Women's Team0:11:42
8Canyon SRAM Racing0:11:57
9Sho - Air Twenty200:14:17
10Rally Cycling0:16:54
11Hagens Berman - Supermint0:19:12
12Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:24:22
13Team Illuminate0:24:31
14Wiggle High50:25:06
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:27:08
16Colavita - Bianchi0:28:55
17USA National Team0:33:34

