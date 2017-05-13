Image 1 of 21 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) celebrates her stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) also leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 QOM leader Katie Hall (UHC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 Race leader Katie Hall (UHC) with her prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 The fans came out to watch the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 US champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 Anna van der Breggen adjusts her shoes pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 Katie Hall (UHC) collects yellow for a second day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 Katie Hall (UHC) is directed to the podium after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) sprinting to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) gets the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 Stage 3 victory for Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) pumps the air (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 The top 3 on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 The classification leaders after stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 The stars 'n' stripes on show (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 UHC provided Katie Hall with a yellow helmet to match her jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Trixi Worrack (Canyon SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) won a chaotic sprint in downtown Sacramento to take the third stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM. Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) maintained her lead in the general classification, but after losing valuable seconds at the intermediate sprint now sits only one second ahead of rival Anna van der Breggen.

"As a Dutch team, and there was some wind out there today, we tried to put it in the gutter a couple of times and get everyone suffering," Rivera said. "It didn't quite work out the way we wanted it to, but then we just refocused on the leadout for the finish. The girls were perfect, there was some chaos on the side, but we stuck to the plan, and we executed perfectly."

Before the race, the directors of UnitedHealthcare and Boels Dolmans mulled over their respective team's strategies.

"There are a lot of good sprinters here. Bronzini, Kirsten Wild and Coryn [Rivera} who is on home soil and will be super fired up," Rachel Heal, UHC director said. "I'm going to be sensible. I'm not going to put Katie Hall up against the sprinters, but if the sprinters do their job that works well for us."

Boels Dolmans director Bram Sevens was hoping to rely on increasing wind throughout the day to claw back three seconds from Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare.)

"I think it is Dutch style racing for sure," Sevens said. "I have a good plan in my head, and this morning I talk about it to the girls, we keep fighting."

The flat 108 km stage started in Elk Grove, CA and the forecasted windy conditions, normal for California's Central Valley, never materialized to the satisfaction of Boels-Dolmans or Sunweb, who wanted to split the field as much as possible. The intermediate sprint, at 88.5 km into the race, was the primary focus of Boels Dolmans and UHC for most of the day. The fast downtown finish, outside of California's State Capitol, was ideally suited for sprinters comfortable on hectic finishes like Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) and Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling.)

Early race activity was quickly neutralized by the peloton until Ingrid Drexel (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Erica Allar (Rally Cycling), and Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman - Supermint) drove the biggest split of the day. The trio drove their lead up to over a minute which forced Boels Dolmans and Canyon to the front of the field to bring the move back with 68 km to go.

Boels Dolmans maintained control of the peloton but were unable to win the intermediate sprint, which was taken by Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team). Anna van der Breggen came in second, earning a two second time bonus and bringing her within one second of Hall in the GC.

"We tried to get the seconds and I'm happy with the two seconds, but I needed three," van der Breggen said. "Tomorrow there is one more intermediate sprint, and of course the final sprint but that is really hard against all the big sprinters. We try again tomorrow."

Mandy Heintz (Visit Dallas-DNA Pro Cycling) attacked after the intermediate sprint and gained a lead of 40 seconds over the field in the final 20 km of the race. Heintz's move forced UnitedHealthcare to the front as the field approached Sacramento. The field caught Heintz with several km to go, but her effort earned her the Most Courageous Rider Jersey.

Back in the field, several of the sprinters began to experience issues. Bronzini flatted with 15 km to go but was able to chase back on. Kirsten Wild then punctured with under 3 km to go, taking her out of the finale. In the final 2 km, anarchy took over.

"Chaos, really chaos," Bronzini said about the finish. "There was a couple of crashes I was lucky not to be involved in today."

Juliette Labous started up Team Sunweb's sprint train, and Rivera kept her squad tight as the field began to charge. Rivera glued herself to Leah Kirchmann's wheel and outkicked Sierra and Bronzini to win the race.

Due to bonus seconds from the intermediate sprint, and her second place in the stage, Sierra moved into the Best Young Rider Jersey and Sprint Jersey. Heading into Sunday's 70 km criterium-style circuit Katie Hall now leads the GC by only one second over van der Breggen. Van der Breggen feels the race win is still within reach.

"In Holland, we also have some crits, and I'm used to that," van der Breggen said. "The team I'm with now, they are motivated to get those seconds, but it is going to be hard anyway. Especially on a lap like that anything can happen, so you need to stay in front."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2:55:37 2 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 9 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 10 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 11 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women 12 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 14 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 15 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 17 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 20 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 21 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 23 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 24 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 25 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 26 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 27 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 28 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate 29 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 31 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 33 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 34 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 35 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 36 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 37 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 38 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 39 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 40 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 41 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:06 42 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 43 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 44 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 45 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 46 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 47 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 48 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 49 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 50 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 51 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 52 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 53 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 54 Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate 55 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 56 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 57 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 58 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 60 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 61 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 62 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 63 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 64 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 65 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 66 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 67 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women 68 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 69 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 70 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 71 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 72 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 73 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 74 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:21 75 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:00:27 76 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals 0:01:06 77 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:01:30 78 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:00 79 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 80 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team 0:07:02 81 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:09:24 82 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:12:45 83 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:17:53 DNF Carolina Rodriguez Gutierrez ACS Astana Women's Team

Intermediate sprint 1 - Clarksburg, km. 88.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 3 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 15 pts 2 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 12 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 4 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 7 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 4 8 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 3 9 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 2 10 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 2:55:37 2 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 3 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 4 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 9 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 10 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 11 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 12 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 13 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:00:06 15 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 16 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 17 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 18 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 19 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 20 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 21 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 22 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 23 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 24 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 25 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 26 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 27 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 28 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:21 29 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:00:27 30 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:17:53

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 8:46:51 2 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Canyon SRAM Racing 4 Drops 5 UnitedHealthcare 6 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 7 Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Hagens Berman - Supermint 9 Astana Women's Team 0:00:06 10 Team Sunweb 11 USA National Team 12 Sho - Air Twenty20 13 Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 14 Wiggle High5 0:00:12 15 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 16 Colavita - Bianchi 17 Team Illuminate

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9:09:31 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:01 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:29 4 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:31 5 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:33 6 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:37 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:49 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:53 9 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:17 10 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:26 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:42 12 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:44 13 Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate 0:01:49 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:03 15 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:09 16 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:02:18 17 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:02:19 18 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:24 19 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:39 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:08 21 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:12 22 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:36 23 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:03:42 24 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:57 25 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:12 26 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:04:33 27 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:52 28 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:58 29 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:00 30 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:05 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:17 32 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:19 34 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:25 35 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:08:11 36 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:31 37 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:32 38 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:09:09 39 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:16 40 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:09:25 41 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:09:30 42 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 43 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:36 44 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:45 45 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:01 46 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 47 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:04 48 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 49 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:06 50 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:10 51 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:30 52 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:32 53 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:33 54 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:10:38 55 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:10:41 56 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:54 57 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:11:04 58 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:12:01 59 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:12:26 60 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:00 61 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:13:24 62 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:13:28 63 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:54 64 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:16 65 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:14:17 66 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:14:23 67 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:14:52 68 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:15:13 69 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team 0:15:27 70 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate 0:16:05 71 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:16:22 72 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:21 73 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals 0:17:42 74 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:17:43 75 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:18:35 76 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:19:03 77 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:19:57 78 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:20:00 79 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:20:03 80 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:52 81 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:23:40 82 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:31:06 83 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:33:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 31 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 26 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 22 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 5 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 6 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 15 7 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 10 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 11 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 12 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 6 13 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 14 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 15 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 16 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 3 17 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 18 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 19 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 2 20 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 1 21 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1 22 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 5 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 5 6 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 7 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 9 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 1 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 9:10:02 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:06 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:18 4 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:38 5 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:41 6 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:03:05 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:26 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:41 9 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:21 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:27 11 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:34 12 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:48 13 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:07:40 14 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:08:38 15 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:45 16 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:08:59 17 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:05 18 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:30 19 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:35 20 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:23 21 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:33 22 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:11:55 23 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:12:57 24 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:23 25 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:45 26 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:14:42 27 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:18:32 28 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:19:29 29 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:19:32 30 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:30:35