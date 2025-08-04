Riders disqualified after sneaking back into Tour de Guadeloupe peloton - Video

'I had two videos to support this big charade', says local official

A screen grab from the video that captured two riders rejoining the Tour de Guadeloupe peloton
A screen grab from the video that captured two riders rejoining the Tour de Guadeloupe peloton (Image credit: Screen grab/Capture)

Two Dutch riders have been disqualified from the Tour de Guadeloupe after being caught sneaking back into the peloton in the final 40km of a stage.

According to local media reports and official race results, Tenniglo Niels and Huub Van Kapel of the RC Jan Van Arckel club team were disqualified after stage 2. They were captured on a spectator video hiding behind a car and then rejoining the peloton, with 40km to race, allegedly after being distanced earlier in the race.

