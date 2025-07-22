Soudal-QuickStep continue to pursue Classics riders in transfer market – another sign of early departure for Remco Evenepoel?

Dylan van Baarle the latest rider expected to join Belgian squad after confirming he would leave Visma-Lease a Bike

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES, FRANCE - JULY 19: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - White best young jersey compete during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 14 a 182.6km stage from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres 1794m / #UCIWT / on July 19, 2025 in Luchon-Superbagneres, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even after his abandon from the Tour de France, Remco Evenepoel's future remains an ongoing saga this summer, with the latest Soudal-QuickStep transfer links possibly pointing further to his departure.

Dylan van Baarle is the latest name reportedly on the Belgian squad's radar, with the likes of Jasper Stuyven, Edward Planckaert already expected to be on board for next year. After Yves Lampaert extended his contract on Monday, the Classics seem to be fully back in focus for the former one-day masters, instead of building a core of Grand Tour support for their big star.

