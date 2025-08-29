Remco Evenepoel makes return to racing next week at the Tour of Britain

Belgian back in the saddle from September 2-7 for the first time after withdrawing from the Tour de France

CAEN, FRANCE - JULY 09: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at podium as White best Young Rider Jersey winner during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 5 a 33km individual time trial stage from Caen to Caen / #UCIWT / on July 09, 2025 in Caen, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel wearing the white jersey at the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel is making his return to racing at next week's Tour of Britain, with the six-day race marking his comeback after withdrawing from the Tour de France.

The Belgian will be taking on one of his final races for Soudal-QuickStep in the race from Woodbridge to Cardiff on September 2-7 before his move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe next season.

He'll be joined on the Belgian team by Ilan Van Wilder, Ethan Hayter, Luke Lamperti, Casper Pedersen, and Martin Svrček as he prepares for late-season goals, including the time trial and road race at the Road World Championships in Rwanda (September 21-28).

Evenepoel hasn't raced in over a month since withdrawing from the Tour de France on the road to Superbagnères on stage 14. He later revealed that he had been racing the Tour with a broken rib.

The Tour of Britain will mark Evenepoel's final stage race for Soudal-QuickStep, while his final outing in team colours is expected to come at Il Lombardia (October 11). In between, he's set to tackle the Rwanda Worlds and the UEC Road European Championships in Drôme-Ardèche, France (October 1-5).

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

