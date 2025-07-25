Remco Evenepoel reveals he raced the Tour de France with a fractured rib as Red Bull transfer talk returns

'It’s OK to stop. It’s OK to feel tired. It’s OK to be human' - Belgian says in emotional Instagram post

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES, FRANCE - JULY 19: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - White best young jersey competes during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 14 a 182.6km stage from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres 1794m / #UCIWT / on July 19, 2025 in Luchon-Superbagneres, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) suffered with pain due to a broken rib at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel revealed he raced the Tour de France with a fractured rib, as reports return about a transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and the Belgian considers his future as he recovers at home.

The Soudal-QuickStep rider won the stage 5 time trial around Caen and was third overall in the general classification for the first half of the Tour. However, he suffered in the Peyragudes mountain time trial and then climbed off during stage 14 to Superbagnères.

