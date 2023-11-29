Israel-Premier Tech issue unmarked training kit to riders and increase security due to Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Premier Tech have reportedly increased security around the team and issued riders with plain training kit for when riding alone due to safety concerns about the consequences of the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel-Premier Tech confirmed to Cyclingnews that they plan to compete in the UAE Tour in February 2024, as they did this year.

According to a report by Wielerflits, riders and staff were concerned about their personal safety when seen in Israel-Premier Tech vehicles and wearing their 2023 team-issue clothing during training. Wielerflits suggested that some riders had felt unsafe riding near pro-Palestine demonstrations during training rides.

Israel-Premier Tech issued a statement to Cyclingnews confirming the importance of safety for its riders and staff and the option for riders to train in unmarked clothing when training alone.

“The 2024 season will be our tenth season in the pro peloton and we will continue to proudly race as Israel-Premier Tech,” the team said.

“The safety and security of our team members is of the utmost importance and as such, the team has implemented some measures for the 2024 season. This includes the use of a training kit, which our riders can opt to wear when outside of the race bubble and training alone, if they deem it necessary.

“Our Middle East race schedule will be the same as this year, so we will race the UAE Tour.”

Team owner Sylvan Adams had played down the idea that extra safety measures would be taken when recently speaking to the Radio Cycling podcast.

“What are you suggesting? That people are going to attack us because we’re wearing the name Israel on our jersey? What are they going to do to us? Knock us off our bikes?” he asked.

"Are we to be intimidated by genocidal terrorists? When ISIS was threatening people around the world did the world come to a stop? This is the same thing. What are we supposed to do? Cower? We're just going to go about our daily business.”

Cyclingnews revealed in the summer that Adams was working on the creation of a so-called ‘Middle East Peace Race’ but it is now unclear if the race will ever be held due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The end of season race was planned to debut in October 2024, with the Grand Tour winners and the biggest names in the sport competing in Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to bring together Israel and the Arab nations for a major sporting event.

Adams insisted to the Radio Cycling podcast that sport can unite people.

"I do think that sports bring people together,” he said.

“I see it myself when we are on the road. It's a bridge to learning about different people around the world. Our own team has 17 different nationalities. I do see sports as a force for good."