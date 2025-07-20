'Pogačar takes the wind out of a lot of people's sails' - Mike Woods keeps on hunting for Tour de France stage win despite race leader's domination

Canadian veteran in three breaks in less than a week through the Pyrenees

Michael Woods at the Tour de France
Michael Woods at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I know I have the legs to win, I just have to execute a bit better," is how Mike Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) analysed his opening two-thirds of the 2025 Tour de France, in which he has been in the breaks three times in less than a week, but has yet to hit the jackpot.

Woods certainly has the know-how to get Grand Tour stage wins, with the 38-year-old getting two wins in the Vuelta a España and one in the Tour de France at Puy de Dome in 2023.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

