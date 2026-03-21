Tadej Pogačar transformed what seemed like the impossible into something unforgettable - Analysis of Milan-San Remo

Tadej Pogačar is probably not one for motivational lines and phrases but the words of Miguel Torres perfectly describe the Slovenian's career: "Greatness is a journey that begins with the impossible and turns into the unforgettable".

That journey for Pogačar was achieved by finally winning Milan-San Remo.

Pogačar has dazzled us for the last six years as he made winning bike races look so easy. We got used to, and almost bored, by his dominance as he has won race after race and his rivals suffered in defeat. Yet we were judging Pogačar's talents and greatness by the wrong measure, comparing his limits to those who tread before him and raced against him.

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He was under pressure to win Milan-San Remo after failing in recent years. Mathieu van der Poel and the race itself had become his bete noir, a monkey on the back of his rainbow jersey, weighing on his every move at Milan-San Remo.

Pogačar won Milan-San Remo by defeating his own demons and whatever the gods of cycling could throw at him as he raced along the Ligurian coast.

I witnessed Mark Cavendish win Milan-San Remo as a rookie in 2009. I saw Mario Cipollini win the Via Roma sprint in 2002 after more than a decade of defeat. And I have seen the race provide the most dramatic half an hour of racing each season. Yet nothing compares to what Pogačar did this year.

He did not win by dropping Van der Poel on the Poggio and then beating Tom Pidcock in the sprint. He won by overcoming adversity, by fighting the pain of his crash and racing on, even when the thought of quitting entered his mind.

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He showed his greatness by winning even when winning seemed impossible. As well as having power and speed, he dug out his inner perseverance and resilience. First with support from his teammates, and then fired by adrenaline and determination, he fought all the way to the Via Roma finish line, ultimately taking victory with a bike throw just that little bit faster and so ahead of Pidcock.

The difference between victory and defeat for Pogačar had never been so fine but the symbolism of the photo-finish was huge.

Pogačar never really admitted but winning Milan-San Remo had become an obsession, a challenge bigger than the race itself, as he tried to respond to those who said he would never win it.

He trained on the road of Milan-San Remo week after week during the winter, hiring local resident and local expert Niccolo' Bonifazio to motor pace him on the Cipressa and Poggio and teach him the secrets of the race.

Now he has won it, admitting it is one of the greatest victories of his career.

Pogačar's happiness and relief was so strong that he admitted he may never ride Milan-San Remo again, or at least for a year or two, preferring riding to San Remo to eat Italian focaccia rather than training on the Cipressa and Poggio.

With his name in the Milan-San Remo roll of honour, he can rightly enjoy a huge slice of focaccia. He overcame every possible adversity on Saturday and still triumphed.

He turned what seemed a near impossible race into an unforgettable victory.

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