'I wasn't so far off the level' - Oscar Onley moves into fourth at Tour de France

22-year-old Scot comes out of Pyrenees with top GC placing intact

Oscar Onley at the Tour de France
Oscar Onley at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley has emerged from his first full Tour de France GC battle in the Pyrenees feeling more than satisfied with how he has managed to limit the gaps on the top pre-race favourites, to the point where he is running just one place short of a provisional podium placing.

The 22-year-old's storming performance in the Pyrenees culminated with a sixth place at SuperBagnères, 2:09 down on stage winner Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) and a step up on GC following the mid-race abandon of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

