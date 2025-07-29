No luck for Olympic champion Kristen Faulkner after second crash at Tour de France Femmes

EF Education-Oatly rider appears to have suffered abrasions on the left arm and leg, but finishes the race in Poitiers

Kristen Faulkner restarts from a crash on stage 2 at the Tour de France Femmes
Kristen Faulkner restarts from a crash on stage 2 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luck has not been on Kristen Faulkner's side as the EF Education-Oatly rider crashed with 6km to go on stage 4 at the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday. It is the second crash for the Olympic and US Champion, who also went down on stage 2 in Quimper.

Faulkner was able to get back on her bike and finish the race with what appeared to be abrasions on her left arm and leg.

Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

