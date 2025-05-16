Recommended reading

'Not regretting anything' – Mads Pedersen's stint in pink ends at Giro d'Italia as Vacek falls short of keeping it for Lidl-Trek

By published

'It's something I will always remember and I'm super proud of' says Dane after dropping at the foot of final climb on stage 7

CASTEL DI SANGRO ITALY MAY 16 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek Pink Leader Jersey prior to the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 7 a 168km stage from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo Marsia 1424m UCIWT on May 16 2025 in Castel di Sangro Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) started stage 7 in the leader's pink jersey, and will switch to the maglia ciclamino as the points classification leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

As Mads Pedersen's memorable stint in the pink jersey came to an end on the Giro d'Italia's first real mountain stage, Lidl-Trek hatched a clever plan to try and maintain the race lead with Mathias Vacek, who just fell short in the final kilometres of the climb in Tagliacozzo.

Vacek has been one of the stars of the race so far, often Pedersen's most valuable teammate on sprint days and over climbs, highlighting his powerful versatility at just 22. But for much of stage 7, Vacek looked as though he could pull off the climbing performance of his career and take over the maglia rosa, until he lost contact in the final 1.5km.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.