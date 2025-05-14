Recommended reading

'It's insane, more than we even dreamed' - Leader Mads Pedersen carves place in Giro d'Italia record books with three wins in first five days

Dane reinforces grip on points jersey and maglia rosa as first week domination continues

LECCE ITALY MAY 14 Stage winner Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek Pink Leader Jersey reacts crossing the finish line the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 5 a 151km stage from Ceglie Messapica to Lecce UCIWT on May 14 2025 in Lecce Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) wins a third stage in the first five days of the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen may not be a fan of cycling history, but the Dane earned himself an important place in the Giro d'Italia record books on Wednesday as the Lidl-Trek all-rounder became the first rider in 28 years to win three stages out of the first five of the race.

The last rider to have such a spectacular run of success in the Giro was Mario Cipollini in 1997, when the Italian sprinter claimed stages 1, 3 and 4.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

