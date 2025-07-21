'Nobody believed us when we said we target the podium' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe playing the Tour de France long game with Lipowitz and Roglič

Florian Lipowitz on the provisional podium heading into the third week, and the team is quietly confident in their plan

Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 14 a 182.6km stage from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres
After a quiet start to the race, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have burst into the narrative of this year's Tour de France, with Florian Lipowitz entering the second rest day third overall, and Primož Roglič sitting in sixth.

Whilst the team were cautious about naming a sole leader pre-race, they were clear that they aimed to finish on the podium with one of their riders, and though they weren't the most active team in the first week, their long-term plan is working.

