Recommended reading

Nike steps up cycling involvement with lifestyle apparel deal with Visma-Lease a Bike

By published

American brand adds Dutch team to Demi Vollering and FDJ-Suez sponsorship

CHARANTONNAY, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 3 a 207.2km stage from Brioude to Charantonnay / #UCIWT / on June 10, 2025 in Charantonnay, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Visma-Lease a bike team in action at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sportswear brand Nike will provide the Visma-Lease a Bike team with lifestyle apparel starting from the Tour de France, with WielerFlits revealing their involvement after spotting the Nike Swoosh logo on a team car at the Netherlands national championships.

Visma-Lease a Bike are expected to confirm the Nike deal in the next few days and the new non-race clothing will be on show at the Tour de France Grand Départ next week and then at the Tour de France Femmes. The team already has a deal with Hoka for lifestyle footware.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.