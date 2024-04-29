Demi Vollering announces personal partnership deal with Nike

Demi Vollering has signed a personal sponsorship deal with Nike, joining Mark Cavendish, Letizia Paternoster and Ineos Grenadier rider and triathlete Cameron Wurf, who have similar agreements with the US-based sportswear brand.

Nike does not currently produce cycling products, but Cavendish and Wurf wear shoes with a prominent Nike Swoosh on them. Vollering is under contract with SD Worx-Protime until 2025 and currently uses Specialized shoes but could perhaps switch to Nike if a move to FDJ-Suez is confirmed.

Vollering won the 2023 Tour de France Femmes and dominated the Classics, with reports that she could become the first female rider to earn a million euros per season. Wout Van Aert, Tom Pidcock, Zoe Backstedt, Anton Palzer are all Red Bull athletes. Nike could be keen for Vollering to play a similar ambassador role as women’s cycling continues to develop.

The Dutch woman indicated that Nike will help her “pursue the dreams and goals I have set for the coming years.”

Vollering posted a photograph of her signing a deal wearing a Michael Jordan jacket, with the only tag on her post to the Nike Women Instagram account.

“I am aware of my role within women’s cycling and women’s sports in general, and the opportunities it presents,” she added in an Instagram post, announcing her deal with Nike.

“Together with Nike, I can achieve common goals and effectively spread my message. We want to inspire many people to start moving, and together, we will make dreams come true,”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I want to extend my gratitude to all the people and partners around me who believe in me and have supported my journey so far. A special shout-out to my love @j_dvoogd (Jan de Voogd) and who also happens to be my agent, for always encouraging and supporting me in pursuing my dreams.”

Vollering has yet to win a race in 2024 but is riding the Vuelta España Femenina and SD Worx - Protime finished third in Sunday’s opening time trial. She will return to the Tour de France Femmes in August to defend her yellow jersey, while teammate and fellow team leader Lotte Kopecky focuses on the Giro d’Italia Women and the track events at the Paris Olympics.