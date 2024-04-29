Demi Vollering announces personal partnership deal with Nike

‘I am aware of my role within women’s cycling and women’s sports in general’ says Tour de France Femmes winner

Demi Vollering announced a partnership with Nike (Image credit: Instagram/Demi Vollering)

Demi Vollering has signed a personal sponsorship deal with Nike, joining Mark Cavendish, Letizia Paternoster and Ineos Grenadier rider and triathlete Cameron Wurf, who have similar agreements with the US-based sportswear brand.   

Nike does not currently produce cycling products, but Cavendish and Wurf wear shoes with a prominent Nike Swoosh on them. Vollering is under contract with SD Worx-Protime until 2025 and currently uses Specialized shoes but could perhaps switch to Nike if a move to FDJ-Suez is confirmed.

