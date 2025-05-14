Recommended reading

Ceratizit end women's sponsorship but WorldTour team hopes to find new backer to race on

By published

Team remains 'firmly committed to continuing its presence' in women’s cycling

PLOUAY FRANCE SEPTEMBER 02 Cdrine Kerbaol of France Marta Lach of Poland Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy Laura Asencio of France Franziska Brausse of Germany Hanna Nilsson of Sweden and Team CERATIZITWNT Pro Cycling prior to the 22nd GP de Plouay Lorient Agglomration Trophe Ceratizit 2023 a 1596km one day race from Plouay to Plouay UCIWWT on September 02 2023 in Plouay France Photo by Bruno BadeGetty Images
The Ceratizit team (Image credit: Bruno Bade/Getty Images)

The Austrian-based Ceratizit Group has announced it will end its sponsorship of the women's Ceratizit Pro Cycling at the end of the 2025 season, marking the end of a decade of support for the sport by the cutting tools and hard materials company. 

In an announcement sent to Cyclingnews, the team said it is "actively exploring new sponsorship opportunities for the next UCI Women’s WorldTour license period (2025–2027) and remains firmly committed to continuing its presence at the highest level of women’s professional cycling." 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.