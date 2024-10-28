Demi Vollering confirms two-year contract with FDJ-SUEZ from 2025 to 2026

By
published

Former Tour de France winner joins French WorldTour team as GC co-leader alongside Juliette Labous and Évita Muzic

Demi Vollering
Demi Vollering (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Demi Vollering has signed a two-year contract with FDJ-SUEZ that will begin in 2025 and expire at the end of the 2026 season. Vollering joins the French WorldTour team as a co-leader alongside Évita Muzic and new-signing Juliette Labous.

"From the very first meeting with the FDJ-SUEZ team, I immediately had a good feeling. I couldn't get the smile off my face. I'm happy to be embarking on this adventure, to experience something new and to rediscover myself in this team," Vollering said.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.