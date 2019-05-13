Trending

New Specialized Shiv spotted at Giro d'Italia

Updated TT model now UCI compliant

Image 1 of 9

Is this a new Specialized Shiv?

Is this a new Specialized Shiv?
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 9

The new bike is equipped with disc brakes

The new bike is equipped with disc brakes
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 9

The cockpit system looks to be one-piece carbon

The cockpit system looks to be one-piece carbon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 9

The head-on profile of the bike is incredibly narrow

The head-on profile of the bike is incredibly narrow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 9

The rear end of the bike features low, kinked seat stays

The rear end of the bike features low, kinked seat stays
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 9

Bob Jungels raced the new bike to 13th place on the Giro d'Italia's opening stage

Bob Jungels raced the new bike to 13th place on the Giro d'Italia's opening stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 9

Jungels appeared to be the only Deceuninck-QuickStep or Bora-hansgrohe rider on the new bike

Jungels appeared to be the only Deceuninck-QuickStep or Bora-hansgrohe rider on the new bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

Jungels is four-time Luxembourg national time trial champion

Jungels is four-time Luxembourg national time trial champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 9

The forks and seat post on the bike look similar to those on the latest Specialized Venge

The forks and seat post on the bike look similar to those on the latest Specialized Venge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) raced the opening Giro d’Italia time trial aboard what looks to be a new Specialized Shiv time trial frameset. Jungels placed 13th on the stage, 46-seconds behind stage winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Related Articles

Specialized launch new triathlon-specific S-Works Shiv

Specialized claims 99g S-Works EXOS 99 is lightest production shoe ever made

Specialized Roubaix dominates at debut race

Roglic wins opening Giro d'Italia time trial

Specialized launched a radical triathlon-specific Shiv system last autumn ahead of the Kona Ironman Triathlon, which wasn’t UCI legal, and Jungels appeared to be racing on a similar, road-specific version of the bike on Saturday.

The UCI’s list of approved frames and forks list a Specialized Shiv TT model registered on 22.03.2019 and available in four sizes – XS through to L.

The bike was equipped with disc brakes and sticks, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe’s commitment to disc brakes for the 2019 season. The front end of the Shiv raced on by Jungels also appears to have a new fork compared to the triathlon version, losing the unusual high bladed, triple-crown design and closely replicating the forks seen on the most recent Specialized Venge aero road bike.

To the rear of the bike, super-low, dog-legged seat stays should contribute to aerodynamics and, like the forks, the seat post shares a resemblance to the most recent Specialized Venge frameset.

The triathlon Shiv also featured a number of ‘fuel cells’, which accommodated food, tools and hydration but for the short, 8.1-kilometer time trial, no additional storage was seen on Jungels’ bike.

Jungels’ cockpit also looks to be a new, one-piece design with wide, flat base bars intersected with risers for the extensions.

All cable routing looks to be internal, with only a few inches of hydraulic brake hose exiting the frameset before reaching the Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 calipers.

Specialized have a reputation for testing unreleased framesets in WorldTour races. When contacted by Cyclingnews, the brand responded with a simple ‘no comment’. Watch this space.