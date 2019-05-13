New Specialized Shiv spotted at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 9 Is this a new Specialized Shiv? (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 9 The new bike is equipped with disc brakes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 9 The cockpit system looks to be one-piece carbon (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 9 The head-on profile of the bike is incredibly narrow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 9 The rear end of the bike features low, kinked seat stays (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 9 Bob Jungels raced the new bike to 13th place on the Giro d'Italia's opening stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 9 Jungels appeared to be the only Deceuninck-QuickStep or Bora-hansgrohe rider on the new bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Jungels is four-time Luxembourg national time trial champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 The forks and seat post on the bike look similar to those on the latest Specialized Venge (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) raced the opening Giro d’Italia time trial aboard what looks to be a new Specialized Shiv time trial frameset. Jungels placed 13th on the stage, 46-seconds behind stage winner Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Specialized launched a radical triathlon-specific Shiv system last autumn ahead of the Kona Ironman Triathlon, which wasn’t UCI legal, and Jungels appeared to be racing on a similar, road-specific version of the bike on Saturday.

The UCI’s list of approved frames and forks list a Specialized Shiv TT model registered on 22.03.2019 and available in four sizes – XS through to L.

The bike was equipped with disc brakes and sticks, with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe’s commitment to disc brakes for the 2019 season. The front end of the Shiv raced on by Jungels also appears to have a new fork compared to the triathlon version, losing the unusual high bladed, triple-crown design and closely replicating the forks seen on the most recent Specialized Venge aero road bike.

To the rear of the bike, super-low, dog-legged seat stays should contribute to aerodynamics and, like the forks, the seat post shares a resemblance to the most recent Specialized Venge frameset.

The triathlon Shiv also featured a number of ‘fuel cells’, which accommodated food, tools and hydration but for the short, 8.1-kilometer time trial, no additional storage was seen on Jungels’ bike.

Jungels’ cockpit also looks to be a new, one-piece design with wide, flat base bars intersected with risers for the extensions.

All cable routing looks to be internal, with only a few inches of hydraulic brake hose exiting the frameset before reaching the Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 calipers.

Specialized have a reputation for testing unreleased framesets in WorldTour races. When contacted by Cyclingnews, the brand responded with a simple ‘no comment’. Watch this space.