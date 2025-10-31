Movistar deny any knowledge of Oier Lazkano Biological Passport abnormalities

Spanish squad says they only became aware of the case against Lazkano on the same day it was made public, and that it was 'materially impossible to know, or even intuit, any anomaly'

ARCHIDONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 23: Oier Lazkano of Spain and Team Movistar meets the fans at start prior to the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 7 a 180.5km stage from Archidona to Cordoba / #UCIWT / on August 23, 2024 in Archidona, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The abnormalities in Lazkano's Biological Passport were all detected during his time with Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish team Movistar has claimed that it was only made aware of the anti-doping case against Oier Lazkano on Thursday, and that he had passed all internal doping tests during his time with the squad.

The announcement comes after the UCI confirmed a provisional suspension for Lazkano, after detecting abnormal results in his ABP (Athlete Biological Passport) in 2022, 2023 and 2024, the three years he was contracted by the team.

“At this stage and until this notification, the UCI had to keep the matter confidential beyond the Anti-Doping Organizations as per the applicable regulations," the letter from the UCI said, according to Movistar.

On Tuesday, Vinícius Rangel, who rode for the team until August 2024, was given a 20-month suspension over repeated failures in the Whereabouts protocol, where riders are required to make themselves available for out-of-competition tests. Riders can be suspended for missing these tests or for failing to share their location.

