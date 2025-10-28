Former WorldTour rider Vinicius Rangel Costa banned for 20 months over whereabouts failures

Brazilian missed three whereabouts for anti-doping controls in a year

The UCI announced on Tuesday the suspension of Brazil's Vinicius Rangel Costa, 24, due to failures to report his whereabouts for anti-doping controls.

Rangel, who raced with the Movistar team from 2022 to 2024, last competed at a sanctioned event in 2024 when he represented Brazil in the men's road race at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. His last race with Movistar was months earlier, when he competed in Eschborn-Frankfurt on May 1, 2024.

