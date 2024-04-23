Surprise Specialized sale slashes hundreds of bikes and accessories by 50%

April isn't typically the common time to find a cycling sale, but that's exactly what you'll find right now at Specialized UK, as the brand has unveiled what it describes as an "unprecedented" sale.

With the Northern Hemisphere summer just around the corner and millions of people dusting off their bikes to take advantage of the lighter evenings and warmer weather, bike brands and retail shops are beginning to see an increase in consumer demand.

Mindful of this, good business practice would suggest prices follow that demand and discounting becomes rare, but Specialized, evidently also mindful of overstock issues that are plaguing the industry in the post-Covid era, is looking to capitalise with a different tactic.

In an email to consumers, it promises "huge savings" with "unprecedented" discounts of up to 50% off a range of products including e-bikes, mountain bikes, helmets, shoes and accessories. There are smaller discounts on gravel bikes too, covering both Diverge STR and Crux models, as well as hybrid bikes such as the Sirrus.

There are also deals on hundreds of accessories covering everything from budget-friendly bottle cages to carbon fibre wheels.

You can check out the full sale here or scroll down to see the deals that stand out most to us.

Specialized deals: Our top picks

Men's Specialized/Fjällräven Adventure Bib Shorts w/ SWAT: £160.00 £80.00

Save 50% - Balancing comfort, versatility and style, these Adventure bib shorts are a great pair to wear on every ride. Cargo pockets add functionality, the green colour adds fashion to the function, and the four available sizes get an impressive 50% discount.

Torch 1.0 Road Shoes: £99.99 £65.00

Save 35% - not quite as big a saving, but the Torch shoes already represented good value, so to get them at 35% less is worth a look. There are five colours available with the discount, and select sizes that span the full spectrum.

Men's SL Pro Wind Jacket: £100.00 £65.00

Save 35% - Summer might be around the corner, but sadly that doesn't mean wall to wall sunshine between now and November. If, like the CN tech team, you live in the UK, then a wind jacket is a great accessory for when the Great British Summer rears its ugly head.

Epic Pro LTD: £8,000.00 £4,000.00

Save 50% - If I had £4,000 to spend, I'd be hard-pressed to look beyond this Epic Pro Ltd in baby pink colourway with SRAM X0 groupset, RockShox suspension and DT Swiss hoops. It's a well-specced machine with an incredible £4000 off across all sizes.

Diverge STR Pro: £8,000.00 £6,400.00

Save 20% - With a mixture of SRAM Force and X01 components, front and rear FutureShock suspension and carbon wheels from Roval, this is a serious bit of kit. The discount isn't quite as substantial as some of the mountain bikes on offer, but if you're looking to get into gravel riding, racing or adventuring, this one is worth a closer look.