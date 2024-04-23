Surprise Specialized sale slashes hundreds of bikes and accessories by 50%

By Josh Croxton
published

Huge UK sale comes as summertime approaches

Specialized
(Image credit: Future)

April isn't typically the common time to find a cycling sale, but that's exactly what you'll find right now at Specialized UK, as the brand has unveiled what it describes as an "unprecedented" sale. 

S-Works Recon Lace gravel shoes: £300.00 £150.00Save 50%

S-Works Recon Lace gravel shoes: £300.00 £150.00
Save 50% - The colour might be a funky one, but you can't ignore a £150 saving on one of the best pairs of gravel shoes on the market, rated four stars in our Recon Lace review. This deal is available in every single size available. 

View Deal
Men's Specialized/Fjällräven Adventure Bib Shorts w/ SWAT: £160.00 £80.00 Save 50%

Men's Specialized/Fjällräven Adventure Bib Shorts w/ SWAT: £160.00 £80.00
Save 50% - Balancing comfort, versatility and style, these Adventure bib shorts are a great pair to wear on every ride. Cargo pockets add functionality, the green colour adds fashion to the function, and the four available sizes get an impressive 50% discount. 

View Deal
Torch 1.0 Road Shoes: £99.99 £65.00 Save 35% -

Torch 1.0 Road Shoes: £99.99 £65.00
Save 35% - not quite as big a saving, but the Torch shoes already represented good value, so to get them at 35% less is worth a look. There are five colours available with the discount, and select sizes that span the full spectrum.

View Deal
Men's SL Pro Wind Jacket: £100.00 £65.00 Save 35%Great

Men's SL Pro Wind Jacket: £100.00 £65.00
Save 35% - Summer might be around the corner, but sadly that doesn't mean wall to wall sunshine between now and November. If, like the CN tech team, you live in the UK, then a wind jacket is a great accessory for when the Great British Summer rears its ugly head. 

View Deal
Epic Pro LTD: £8,000.00 £4,000.00 Save 50% -

Epic Pro LTD: £8,000.00 £4,000.00
Save 50% - If I had £4,000 to spend, I'd be hard-pressed to look beyond this Epic Pro Ltd in baby pink colourway with SRAM X0 groupset, RockShox suspension and DT Swiss hoops. It's a well-specced machine with an incredible £4000 off across all sizes. 

View Deal
Diverge STR Pro: £8,000.00 £6,400.00 Save 20%

Diverge STR Pro: £8,000.00 £6,400.00
Save 20% - With a mixture of SRAM Force and X01 components, front and rear FutureShock suspension and carbon wheels from Roval, this is a serious bit of kit. The discount isn't quite as substantial as some of the mountain bikes on offer, but if you're looking to get into gravel riding, racing or adventuring, this one is worth a closer look. 

View Deal
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Tech Editor

As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too. 


On the bike, 32-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium. 