Merger request between Lotto and Intermarché 'presented to UCI', reports say

After October 15 deadline met, now confirmation of merger due by October 18

Intermarché-Wanty at the 2025 edition of Binche-Chimay-Binche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian media have reported that the formal application for the 2026 merger between Lotto and Intermarché-Wanty has now been presented to the UCI.

Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Wednesday that a meeting between the two teams earlier this week saw an application for the license sent in shortly before the October 15 deadline.

However, according to Het Nieuwsblad, Continuum Sports NV, the owner of the Intermarché-Wanty cycling team's license, was running at a loss of nearly a million euros when its accounts were last formally submitted, back in 2023. It's not clear yet how this situation may affect the squad going forward.

Another big question needing to be answered is whether leading Intermarché sprinter Biniam Girmay will remain with the new team or not. At the moment, it's looking likely, he will stay, but should he finally move on in 2026, that may put part of the current sponsorship plans in jeopardy. The Eritrean has previously been linked with a switch to XDS-Astsana.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

