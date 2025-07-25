'Maybe I look good, but I don't feel good' – Marlen Reusser battling back from illness to compete at Tour de France Femmes

By published

'I ate something that made me vomit during one night, and I'm not in a good place again' says Movistar leader

VANNES, FRANCE - JULY 25: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025 / #UCIWWT / on July 25, 2025 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) speaking at the press conference before the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a Giro d'Italia Women campaign derailed by a mid-race illness, Marlen Reusser (Movistar) has revealed that her build-up to the Tour de France Femmes has also been hit by illness.

The Swiss racer finished second at the Giro earlier this month, eventually falling just 18 seconds short of her first Grand Tour victory. She held the leader's pink jersey for four of the eight stages but lost it on the penultimate day up Monte Nerone as Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) jumped away up the road.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

