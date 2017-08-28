Kristin Armstrong joins USA Cycling as endurance performance director

Image 1 of 5 Coach Jim Miller and Kristin Armstrong given the Order of Ikkos medal at the USA House at the Royal College of Art in 2012 Image 2 of 5 Megan Guarnier, Kristin Armstrong and Mara Abbott (USA) at the start of the Olympic Games road race Image 3 of 5 USA national champion Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air) (Image credit: sportifimages) Image 4 of 5 Race leader Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-RideBiker) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (USA) on the podium with her son, Lucas. (Image credit: AFP)

Three-time Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong Savola will join USA Cycling's Elite Athletics department as an endurance performance director, the US governing body announced today.

Armstrong is the most-decorated US women's cyclist of all time, having won gold medals in three consecutive Olympics Games in 2008 in Beijing, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio. She is also a two-time world champion and six-time US national champion.

"Cycling has given me so much, and I want to give back," Armstrong said. "I did not achieve my success alone, and I know others can't either. I'm really pleased USA Cycling asked me to help them improve their athlete development and support, and I look forward to joining their impressive high-performance team. My goal is to help others achieve their full potential."

Performance directors work directly with athletes on developing objectives, monitoring progress, optimizing training and competition schedules, and fully leveraging all available resources from USA Cycling, the US Olympic Committee, and USA Cycling technical partners, according to today's USA Cycling announcement. Those resources include world-class coaching, state-of-the-art equipment, wind-tunnel testing, nutrition guidance, sports psychology, and more.

"We are honored and very fortunate that Kristin will be joining USA Cycling in a vital role entirely focused on providing our best athletes with world-class development expertise and access to the outstanding technical resources available to them from USA Cycling, the US Olympic Committee, and our growing roster of high performance partners like Assos and Felt," said USA Cycling President Derek Bouchard-Hall.

"Our selection committee for this role was very enthusiastic about Kristin's ability to do exactly that, given her unquestionably distinctive qualifications for leading the next generation of American Olympic medalists."

In her new role, Armstrong will report to Jim Miller, USA Cycling's vice president of high performance. Armstrong has a B.S. in Exercise Physiology from the University of Idaho.

"Kristin mastered the art of utilizing all available resources and focusing on every important detail to achieve her remarkable personal success," Miller said. "Now she will be helping others to do the same."