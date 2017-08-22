USA Cycling announce Gary Sutton as head track endurance coach

Australian national coach Gary Sutton at the 2012 Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been let go by Cycling Australia in May, Gary Sutton has been announced as the new track endurance head coach by USA Cycling. Sutton's role and responsibility is to develop the men's team pursuit squad and build on the women's team pursuit success in recent years.

"Obviously, I am really looking forward to working at USA Cycling and being part of their renewed focus on high performance athlete development," Sutton said. "The U.S. has amazing talent and depth in women’s endurance track, and I am excited to work with these athletes and their coaches. And the opportunity to build a men's endurance track program and work with Jim Miller and his high performance team is also very exciting for me."

Sutton's last role with Cycling Australia involved working solely with the women's endurance squad. During the stint, the squad won several worlds titles along with medals at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games. While Australia and Great Britain have been two dominate forces in the discpline, the United States have won the silver medal at the last Olympic Games and hae also won the last two world titles. Most recently beating Australia at the Hong Kong Worlds in March.

Despite the recent success, USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall explained he is after sustained excellence and also wants to see the growth and development in the men's side of the sports.

"Endurance track is an area of strength for the U.S. We are the reigning World Champions in the Women’s Team Pursuit and earned two silver medals in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games," said Bouchard-Hall. "However, we have greater ambitions for the future and want to keep improving. Gary is one of the most experienced and skilled track coaches in the world, and we are very fortunate to have been successful in recruiting him to join our team."



