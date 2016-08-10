Image 1 of 72 Krisitn Armstrong (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 72 Kristin Armstrong with her third Olympic gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 72 Eri Yonamine (Japan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 72 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 72 Kristin Armstrong with her third Olympic gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 72 Olga Zabelinskaya, Kristin Armstrong and Anna van der Breggen on the Olympic podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 72 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 72 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 72 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 72 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 72 Kristin Armstrong (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 72 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 72 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 72 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 72 Tara Whitten (Canada) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 72 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 72 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 72 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 72 Audrey Cordon (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 72 Lotta Lepisto (Finland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 72 Evelyn Stevens (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 72 Olga Zubelinskaya (Russia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 72 Kristin Armstrong with her third gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 72 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) upgraded her bronze in London to silver in Rio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 72 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) added bronze in the TT to gold in the road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 72 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 72 Trixi Worrack (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 72 Trixi Worrack (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 72 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 72 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 72 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 72 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 72 Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 72 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 72 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 72 Evelyn Stevens (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 72 Evelyn Stevens (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 72 Vita Heine (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 72 Vita Heine (Norway) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 72 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 72 Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) Image 42 of 72 Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) Image 43 of 72 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) Image 44 of 72 Emma Pooley (Great Britain) Image 45 of 72 Katrin Garfoot (Australia) Image 46 of 72 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Image 47 of 72 Tara Whitten (Canada) Image 48 of 72 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 72 Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 72 Eri Yonamine (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 72 Kristin Armstrong's son Lucas congratulates her Image 52 of 72 Kristin Armstrong celebrates with USA teammate Mara Abbott Image 53 of 72 Eri Yonamine (Japan) competes at the Olympic Games in Rio Image 54 of 72 Anna Plichta (Poland) Image 55 of 72 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) Image 56 of 72 Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) starts her Olympic time trial Image 57 of 72 Kristin Armstrong shares her joy with teammate Mara Abbott Image 58 of 72 Kristin Armstrong (USA) counts up her Olympic gold medals Image 59 of 72 Kristin Armstrong collapsed after winning her third Olympic gold medal Image 60 of 72 Kristin Armstrong is congratulated by her son Lucas Image 61 of 72 Kristin Armstrong celebrates her third gold medal Image 62 of 72 Kristin Armstrong doublechecks that hers was the winning time Image 63 of 72 Kristin Armstrong (USA) had a striking helmet Image 64 of 72 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) was one of the pre-race favourites Image 65 of 72 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) couldn't pull off the double gold Image 66 of 72 Lisa Brennaeur (Germany) makes her way round the course Image 67 of 72 Olga Zabelinskaya (Russia) on a really strong ride Image 68 of 72 Christine Majerus (Luxembourg) gets out of the saddle Image 69 of 72 Tara Whitten (Canada) sets a strong early time Image 70 of 72 Audrey Cordon (France) out on the wet course Image 71 of 72 Eri Yonamine (Japan) Image 72 of 72 Kristin Armstrong (USA) gets out of the saddle

Kristin Armstrong (United States of America) made history to win her third Olympic gold medal with victory in the women's time trial in Rio Olympic Games on Wednesday. The American fought back to beat Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation) by five seconds in a time of 44:26.42. The Russian, who returned to the sport in 2015 after serving an 18-month doping ban, had been leading the race at the second time check. Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), who won gold in the women's road race on Sunday, was forced to settle for the bronze medal.

"I had a support team that believed in me, and I believed in myself," Armstrong said. "And I knew that I knew how to get in done on the day. I knew it. It was really hard, but that being said, it was the most fun Olympic experience I've ever had."

Coming into the race Armstrong, who turns 43 a day after the race, had been among the favourites, and she started last along the 29.9-kilometre course.

Riders, set off at 90-second intervals, along the wet and windy course that included two defining climbs of Grumari, and Grota Funda.

"I've probably ridden my time trial bike in the rain more than anyone else out here," Armstrong said post-race. "So, I kind of tricked my mind and gave myself confidence, and said 'OK, just take it, everyone else has to go through this.'"

Armstrong, who won gold in both the previous two Olympic time trials – in London and Beijing – started strongly, hitting the first time check after 10 kilometres in a time of 17:07:93, five seconds faster than the nearest competitor.

However, at the second time check, at the top of the second climb of the race, Zabelinskaya had stormed into the lead, using the second climb of the race to kick-start her drive for the gold medal. She had Armstrong at two seconds at the 19.7-kilometre check, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) at nearly seven seconds back in third.

On the approach to the line, Zabelinskaya had a nervous wait. She had posted the best time of 44:31:97, to sit top of the leader board and when world time trial champion Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) failed to beat her, only Armstrong remained with the Russian at least guaranteed a silver.

However, Armstrong, who had been a controversial selection for the Olympic Games, stormed home to take her third gold medal, beating Zabelinskaya by five seconds and equalling Leontien van Moorsel's record of three road gold medals.

There was disappointment for former world time trial champion Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands), who finished fourth. She was in contention for the medals but a mistake in the opening half of the race saw her ride off the road and lose precious time.

Emma Pooley (Great Britain) who returned to full-time professional cycling with the Olympic time trial as her main focus had to settle for 14th place, over two minutes down on the winning time.

How it unfolded

On a course punctuated by two significant climbs, wind, wet roads and testing flat sections, pacing strategy would always be a key feature in deciding the medals in the women's Olympic Games time trial.

Among the early starters was the experienced Canadian Tara Whitten, who provided an instant indication of how the favourites would take the course, and what times they might post. Whitten, set off at a fast but steady tempo, catching France's Audrey Cordon and riding to the top of the first time, and the first time check in a time of 17:19.17. Whitten's time was over a minute faster than some of the earlier pace-setters but a truer indication of her form came when Pooley arrived at the same point 32 seconds down.

It took until Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) and van der Breggen (Netherlands) before Whitten's time was expunged from the top of the leader board as the likes of Evelyn Stevens, Lisa Brennauer and Katrin Garfoot all failed to make an impression.

Armstrong, though, set a blistering time on the first climb, reaching the first check in 17:12:83 almost five seconds faster than Longo Borghini, with Zabelinskaya down in fifth, 22 seconds off the American's pace.

Zabelinskaya takes the lead

At the second time check at 19.7 kilometres the general standings looked similar to the first with Whitten setting the first serious time before the same volley of contenders, including Villumsen, Longo Borghini and Van der Breggen all came through.

However, Zabelinskaya, had found her rhythm and she dialled out an unmatchable pace on the next flat section and the second climb to wipe out Armstrong's advantage and even put two seconds into the defending champion. The Russian, who could have missed the Games at one point due to her nation's predicament in the anti-doping world, hit the second time check in

32:41.02, with Armstrong in at 32:43.90 and Longo Borghini setting a time of 32:48.00.

On the final sector Zabelinskaya continued to put time into many of her rivals, almost catching Stevens, before crossing the line in 44:31.97.

Longo Borghini, however, was fading after her quick start with Van Dijk and van der Breggen both leapfrogging her. Villumsen, who was relatively consistent throughout was forced to settle for sixth, one place above Whitten.

Before Armstrong came within sight, Zabelinskaya appeared to celebrate, perhaps rejoicing her silver or expecting to hold out for gold but Armstrong would have the final say, reversing her two-second deficit into a gold-medal-winning advantage.

Full Results