Kristin Armstrong leads Twenty16-RideBiker in Doha Worlds team time trial - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Kristin Armstrong (USA) had a striking helmet Image 2 of 4 Stephanie Pohl (Cervelo-Bigla) (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 The Canyon-SRAM team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 4 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Kristin Armstrong leads Twenty16-RideBiker in team time trial in Doha

There-time Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong will lead her US trade team Twenty16-RideBiker in the team time trial at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar on October 9. Armstrong has also won two world titles in the individual time trial. The team press release noted that this will be Armstrong's final World Championship.

"I look forward to participating in the TTT World Championships with Team TWENTY16 RideBiker," Armstrong said. "After winning the TTT in Tour of California this past-May we are all very motivated to get back on the top step against the world's best. When a team rides as a 'unit' it doesn't matter the course. We kicked off our camp last week in Boise, Idaho, prior to traveling to Doha and we used the camp to continue to improve together," Armstrong said.

Joining Armstrong are Olympic silver medalist and 2015 junior world road and time trial champion, Chloe Dygert (USA), Allie Dragoo (USA), Alison Jackson (CAN), Leah Thomas (USA), and 2016 Canadian National Road Champion Annie Foreman-Mackey (CAN).





Pawlowska renews with Boels Dolmans

Boels Dolmans announced Thursday that Kasia Pawlowska has re-signed with the Dutch team through 2018. Pawlowska is the current points race world champion and has been with the team for three years as a support rider.

"I like my teammates, the staff, the equipment – what more could I want? We all know that we are fighting for one goal, and all the wins we had this year has kept good energy flowing and given everyone more motivation," Pawlowska said.

In support of Boels Dolmans, Pawlowska played a role in team victories at Ladies Tour of Qatar, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Philadelphia International Cycling Classic and Thüringen Rundfahrt. She was also part of the team time trial victory in Vårgårda, Sweden in August and picked up two stage wins in France earlier this month whilst riding Tour de l’Ardèche with the Polish National Team.

"Kasia’s work is often done early or anonymously or behind the scenes,” said team manager Danny Stam. “Although her contributions are not always visible, they are very important."

Pawlowska will return alongside seven current teammates, including Chantal Blaak, Nikki Brammeier, Karol-Ann Canuel, Lizzie Deignan, Amalie Dideriksen, Megan Guarnier and Christine Majerus. The team hired Olympic gold medallist Anna van der Breggen from Rabo Liv.

"When you have such a strong group of girls around you, you want to be stronger and stronger," said Pawlowska. “In the next two seasons, I want to put all my effort to keeping the team in a winning rhythm and rising to the standards my teammates set."

Perchtold signs, Pohl extends with Cervelo Bigla

Christina Perchtold is the newest rider to sign with Cervelo Bigla for 2017, while Stephanie Pohl has re-signed for another season with the program.

Perchtold, an up-and-coming sprinter, is set to support the lead-out train for Lotta Lepistö. The Austrian said she had two bad seasons but came back this year to win the national title.

"I had two bad cycling years in 2013 and 2014. I thought I would stop my cycling career but in the winter of 2014-2015 my motivation came back and I started it serious again. This year I got Austrian National Champion title, which was one of my small cycling dreams,” Perchtold said.

Perchtold sees herself in a domestique role during 2017, but the team has hired her for two seasons and believes she will develop into a top riders.

"We’ve signed a two-year contract with her because we have full confidence that within the next two years she will become a good international rider and a good addition to our team strategy. We believe she’s a rider who can grow very fast. She doesn’t just have the talent but she has the will to make it to the top and it has been exciting talking to her," aid manager Thomas Campana.

Pohl, a former world points race champion was focused on the track this year ahead of the Rio Olympics, but will turn her attention back to road racing next season.

"It was clear to me that I would like to remain in the Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team," Pohl said. "It was an easy decision and I am very proud to be part of the team next year again.

"During the last years, I concentrated on the track. In 2017 I would like to develop, strengthen my team and focus fully on the road. In October, the European Track Championships track are in Berlin and that will be my next track goals only."

Canyon-SRAM prepare for team time trial at World Championships

Canyon-SRAM are preparing for a world title at the team time trial World Championships in Doha, Qatar. The riders have assembled at the team’s service course in Leipzig, Germany, to go through their drills and get up to speed. Trixi Worrack will lead the team of six riders on October 9.

