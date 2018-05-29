Kline, Schneider lead Bell Lap standings after Tour of Somerville

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap criterium series continued with rounds three and four over Memorial Day weekend at Winston-Salem Classic Criterium on May 26 and the Tour of Somerville in New Jersey on May 28. Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) leads the men's standings with 31 points, and Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) leads the women's category with 50 points.

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) briefly took over the series lead following his victory at the Winston-Salem Classic Criterium, which gave him 25 points, tied with both Rochester Twilight winner Jeff Schiller (To Wheels) and Athens Twilight winner John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel-Arapahoe).

The standings shifted two days later, after the fourth round in New Jersey, in favour of Tour of Somerville winner Shane Kline, who added the winner's 25 points to the existing six points earned for finishing seventh at Athens Twilight. He now leads the standings with 31 points. Joyce slid to second and Schiller third, both with 25 points.

Schneider continues to hold a strong lead in the women's standings, with 50 points earned after winning both Athens Twilight and Winston-Salem Classic Criterium.

US pro criterium champion Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) maintained her second place in the series with 33 points, combined after placing second in Athens Twilight and third at Winston-Salem. Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing) is in third place with 30 points earned after combining 12 points for finishing fourth at Athens Twilight and 18 points for finishing second at Rochester Twilight.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) joined the series standings after winning Tour of Somerville, and she sits in fourth place with 25 points.

Cyclingnews created The Bell Lap point series to highlight the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit - 16 events (19 race days). Men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The series adopts the FIA Formula 1 points system. Points will be awarded to the top 10 places of each criterium as follows: 1st place - 25 points; 2nd -18; 3rd - 15; 4th -12; 5th - 10; 6th - 8; 7th - 6; 8th - 4; 9th - 2; 10th - 1.

Any ties for position will be decided on results countback. The rider with superior race results (based on descending order, from the number of wins to the number of second places, and down) will be classified ahead, or if applicable, based on the most recent best placed result.

The series will continue at the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Omnium in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from June 8-10.

Full Results

The Bell Lap standings after Tour of Somerville (May 28) - Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) 31 pts 2 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 25 3 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 4 John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 25 5 Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team) 18 6 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 7 Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 18 8 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 9 Kevin Goguen (CRCA-Jamison Capital - Cannondale) 15 10 Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 15 11 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 12 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 13 Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle) 12 14 Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling) 12 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 12 16 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 17 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 18 Tom Gibbons (Unattached) 10 19 Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT) 10 20 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 21 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 10 22 Stalin Quiterio (CRCA-Dave Jordan Racing) 8 23 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 8 24 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 8 25 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 26 David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir) 6 27 Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb) 4 28 Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) 4 29 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 4 30 Cooper Willsey 4 31 David Dawson (Team Skyline) 2 32 Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri) 2 33 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 34 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco) 2 35 Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing) 1 36 Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team) 1 37 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 1 38 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1

The Bell Lap standings after Tour of Somerville (May 28) - Pro Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) 50 pts 2 Erica Allar (Piedmont College) 33 3 Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing) 30 4 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 25 5 Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software) 25 6 Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team) 18 7 Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) 18 8 Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com) 15 9 Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing) 15 10 Harriet Owen (The Meteor-Intelligentsia) 15 11 Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team) 14 12 Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery) 12 13 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 12 14 Laura Jorgensen 12 15 Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femmes Racing 12 16 Laura Jorgensen 12 17 Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team) 12 18 Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value) 10 19 Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software) 10 20 Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling) 10 21 Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team) 8 22 Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing) 8 23 Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing) 6 24 Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX) 6 25 Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling) 6 25 Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW) 4 26 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint) 4 27 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing) 4 28 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Nsmi Racing) 2 29 Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing) 2 30 Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing) 2 31 Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing) 1 32 Alison Jackson (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 1 33 Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista) 1 34 Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 1 35 Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team) 1

The Bell Lap standings after Winston-Salem Classic Criterium (May 26) - Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) 25 pts 2 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 3 John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 25 4 Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling) 18 5 Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 18 6 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 7 Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 15 8 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 9 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 10 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 12 11 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 12 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 13 Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT) 10 14 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 15 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 10 16 Eric Young (Rally Cycling) 8 17 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 8 18 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 19 David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir) 6 20 Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle) 6 21 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) 6 22 Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) 4 23 Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle) 4 24 Cooper Willsey 4 25 Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri) 2 26 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 27 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco) 2 28 Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team) 1 29 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 1 30 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1