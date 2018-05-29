Kline, Schneider lead Bell Lap standings after Tour of Somerville

Trending

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap criterium series continued with rounds three and four over Memorial Day weekend at Winston-Salem Classic Criterium on May 26 and the Tour of Somerville in New Jersey on May 28. Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) leads the men's standings with 31 points, and Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) leads the women's category with 50 points.

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) briefly took over the series lead following his victory at the Winston-Salem Classic Criterium, which gave him 25 points, tied with both Rochester Twilight winner Jeff Schiller (To Wheels) and Athens Twilight winner John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel-Arapahoe). 

The standings shifted two days later, after the fourth round in New Jersey, in favour of Tour of Somerville winner Shane Kline, who added the winner's 25 points to the existing six points earned for finishing seventh at Athens Twilight. He now leads the standings with 31 points. Joyce slid to second and Schiller third, both with 25 points.

Schneider continues to hold a strong lead in the women's standings, with 50 points earned after winning both Athens Twilight and Winston-Salem Classic Criterium.

US pro criterium champion Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) maintained her second place in the series with 33 points, combined after placing second in Athens Twilight and third at Winston-Salem. Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing) is in third place with 30 points earned after combining 12 points for finishing fourth at Athens Twilight and 18 points for finishing second at Rochester Twilight.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) joined the series standings after winning Tour of Somerville, and she sits in fourth place with 25 points. 

Cyclingnews created The Bell Lap point series to highlight the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit - 16 events (19 race days). Men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The series adopts the FIA Formula 1 points system. Points will be awarded to the top 10 places of each criterium as follows: 1st place - 25 points; 2nd -18; 3rd - 15; 4th -12; 5th - 10; 6th - 8; 7th - 6; 8th - 4; 9th - 2; 10th - 1.

Any ties for position will be decided on results countback. The rider with superior race results (based on descending order, from the number of wins to the number of second places, and down) will be classified ahead, or if applicable, based on the most recent best placed result.

The series will continue at the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Omnium in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from June 8-10.

Full Results

The Bell Lap standings after Tour of Somerville (May 28) - Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)31pts
2Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)25
3Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25
4John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)25
5Cesar Marte (EDA-Evolution Cycling Team)18
6Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)18
7Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)18
8Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
9Kevin Goguen (CRCA-Jamison Capital - Cannondale)15
10Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)15
11Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
12Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
13Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)12
14Alex Mclaughlin (Butcherbox Cycling)12
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)12
16Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
17Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
18Tom Gibbons (Unattached)10
19Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)10
20Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
21Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)10
22Stalin Quiterio (CRCA-Dave Jordan Racing)8
23Eric Young (Rally Cycling)8
24Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)8
25Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
26David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)6
27Luke Mudgway (Cycling Chb)4
28Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)4
29Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)4
30Cooper Willsey4
31David Dawson (Team Skyline)2
32Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)2
33Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
34Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)2
35Carlos Tejeda (Verrazano Team Racing)1
36Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)1
37Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)1
38Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1

The Bell Lap standings after Tour of Somerville (May 28) - Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)50pts
2Erica Allar (Piedmont College)33
3Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)30
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)25
5Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)25
6Colleen Gulick (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)18
7Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team)18
8Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby.com)15
9Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
10Harriet Owen (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)15
11Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)14
12Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team Eps-m3 p/b Brielle Cyclery)12
13Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)12
14Laura Jorgensen12
15Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femmes Racing12
16Laura Jorgensen12
17Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)12
18Masha Schneider (CRCA-e2value)10
19Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
20Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)10
21Alijah Beatty (Pickle Juice Pro Cycling Team)8
22Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
23Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)6
24Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
25Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)6
25Lori Romero (High Gear-Trek-WW)4
26Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)4
27Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
28Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Nsmi Racing)2
29Flavia Oliveria (Fearless Femme Racing)2
30Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
31Elspeth Huyett (Mathletes Racing)1
32Alison Jackson (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)1
33Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1
34Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1
35Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1

