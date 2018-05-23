Schiller and Baker take leads in Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series

Image 1 of 3 The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 Georgia Baker on the climb (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 3 Jeffery Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose). (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Jeff Schiller (To Wheels) and Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing) have taken the leads in the men's and women's Bell Lap series after round two at the Rochester Twilight Criterium on Saturday, May 19.

Schiller won the men's race, giving him the lead with 25 points, tied with John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), who earned his 25 points after winning round one at the Athens Twilight in April. Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) is sitting in third place with 18 points, while Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel) is in fourth, also with 18 points.

Baker took the clear lead of the women's category after earning 12 points for finishing fourth at Athens Twilight combined with 18 points for finishing second at Rochester Twilight, for a total of 30 points. Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software) is in second place with 25 points for winning Rochester Twilight, and Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) is in third, also with 25 points for winning Athens.

Cyclingnews created The Bell Lap point series to highlight the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit - 16 events (19 race days). Men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The series adopts the FIA Formula 1 points system. Points will be awarded to the top 10 places of each criterium as follows: 1st place - 25 points; 2nd -18; 3rd - 15; 4th -12; 5th - 10; 6th - 8; 7th - 6; 8th - 4; 9th - 2; 10th - 1.

Any ties for position will be decided on results countback. The rider with superior race results (based on descending order, from the number of wins to the number of second places, and down) will be classified ahead. Since Rochester Twilight Criterium was the second round of the series, ties were broken based on the most recent best placed results.

Round three of the Bell Lap series will take place at the Winston Salem Classic Criterium held on May 26 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Rochester Twilight Criterium

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay) 25 pts 2 John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 25 3 Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 18 4 Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe) 18 5 Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle) 15 6 Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team) 15 7 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 12 8 Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar) 12 9 Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle) 10 10 Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse) 10 11 Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works) 8 12 Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College) 8 13 Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle) 6 14 Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage) 6 15 Anton varabei (Toronto Hustle) 4 16 Cooper Willsey 4 17 Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri) 2 18 Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco) 2 19 Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) 1 20 Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn) 1