Schiller and Baker take leads in Cyclingnews' Bell Lap series

Standings after round two at the Rochester Twilight Criterium

The Bell Lap series on Cyclingnews

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Georgia Baker on the climb

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Jeffery Schiller (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton Rose).

(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Jeff Schiller (To Wheels) and Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing) have taken the leads in the men's and women's Bell Lap series after round two at the Rochester Twilight Criterium on Saturday, May 19.

Schiller won the men's race, giving him the lead with 25 points, tied with John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel), who earned his 25 points after winning round one at the Athens Twilight in April. Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo) is sitting in third place with 18 points, while Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel) is in fourth, also with 18 points.

Baker took the clear lead of the women's category after earning 12 points for finishing fourth at Athens Twilight combined with 18 points for finishing second at Rochester Twilight, for a total of 30 points. Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software) is in second place with 25 points for winning Rochester Twilight, and Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) is in third, also with 25 points for winning Athens.

Cyclingnews created The Bell Lap point series to highlight the most important, historic and challenging races on the criterium circuit - 16 events (19 race days). Men's and women's titles will be awarded to the riders who score the most points over the course of the season in the final overall standings.

The series adopts the FIA Formula 1 points system. Points will be awarded to the top 10 places of each criterium as follows: 1st place - 25 points; 2nd -18; 3rd - 15; 4th -12; 5th - 10; 6th - 8; 7th - 6; 8th - 4; 9th - 2; 10th - 1.

Any ties for position will be decided on results countback. The rider with superior race results (based on descending order, from the number of wins to the number of second places, and down) will be classified ahead. Since Rochester Twilight Criterium was the second round of the series, ties were broken based on the most recent best placed results. 

Round three of the Bell Lap series will take place at the Winston Salem Classic Criterium held on May 26 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Cyclingnews' Bell Lap standings after Rochester Twilight Criterium

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Schiller (Towheelsepicsportsperformanceay)25pts
2John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)25
3Scott McGill (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)18
4Bryan Gomez (Holowesko-Citadel | Arapahoe)18
5Trevor O'Donnell (Toronto Hustle)15
6Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)15
7Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)12
8Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)12
9Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)10
10Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)10
11Michael Jones (Nalgene - Sager Beer Works)8
12Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)8
13Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)6
14Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)6
15Anton varabei (Toronto Hustle)4
16Cooper Willsey4
17Jonah Mead-VanCort (Ccb Foundation - Sicleri)2
18Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)2
19Reece Robinson (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek Devo)1
20Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)1

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)30pts
2Josie Talbot (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)25
3Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)25
4Erica Allar (Piedmont College)18
5Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)15
6Harriet Owen (The Meteor-Intelligentsia)15
7Beck Wiasak (Fearless Femmes Racing12
8Jessie Hodges (ISCorp powered by Progess Software)10
9Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)10
10Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)8
11Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)8
12Chelsea Knapp (CycleWeRX)6
13Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)6
14Annie Foreman-Mackey (Cyclery Racing)4
15Laura Jorgensen4
16Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)2
17Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)2
18Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)1
19Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)1

 