Colin Joyce wins Winston-Salem criterium
Cote, Bassetti round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)
|0:25:35
|2
|Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
|3
|Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|4
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|5
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)
|6
|Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
|7
|David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|8
|Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|9
|Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|10
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|11
|Joseph Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|12
|Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
|13
|Weimar Roldan (Team Medellin)
|14
|Adrian Nunez Hernandez (Team Inteja-DCT)
|15
|Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|16
|Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|17
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|18
|Chris Winn (303 Project)
|19
|Kerry Werner Jr. (The Dred Rockets)
|20
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
|21
|Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling)
|22
|Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin)
|23
|Fernando islas Lopez (Aevolo Cycling)
|24
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|25
|Mirko Trosino (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|26
|Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
|27
|Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|28
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
|29
|Robigzon Oyola (Team Medellin)
|30
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|31
|Matthieu Jeannãˆs (Probaclac/Devinci)
|32
|Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|33
|Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|34
|Jonathan Caicedo (Team Medellin)
|35
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
|36
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|37
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|38
|Robinson Chalapud (Team Medellin)
|39
|Patrick Collins (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|40
|Wintson David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|41
|Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|42
|Spencer Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
|43
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
|44
|Max Rubarth (Probaclac/Devinci)
|45
|Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|46
|Bryan Mutell (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|47
|Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|48
|Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
|49
|Cullen Easter (303 Project)
|50
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre (Team Inteja-DCT)
|51
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|52
|Hendrik Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)
|53
|Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
|54
|Connor Toppings (Probaclac/Devinci)
|55
|Leonel Palma Dajui (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
|56
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|57
|Jan Andre Freuler (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|58
|Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse)
|59
|Alex Ryan (The Dred Rockets)
|60
|Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|61
|Mike Gearren (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|62
|Jean-Denis Thibault (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|63
|Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
|64
|Olivier Brisebois (Probaclac/Devinci)
|65
|Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
|66
|Francisco Mancebo (Team Inteja-DCT)
|67
|Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
|68
|Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
|69
|Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|70
|Efren Santos Moreno (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
|71
|Colin Chris Stussi (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
|72
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|73
|Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|74
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|75
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|76
|Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
|78
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|79
|Maxx Chance (303 Project)
|80
|William de Jesus Guzman Rosario (Team Inteja-DCT)
|81
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|82
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|83
|Frank Travieso (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
|84
|Ignacio Sarabia (Team Inteja-DCT)
|85
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|86
|Nick Luther (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|87
|Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
|88
|Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|89
|Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
|90
|Jacob Hill (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|91
|Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar)
|92
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|93
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|94
|Lucas Livermon (The Dred Rockets)
|95
|Denzel Stephenson (Aevolo Cycling)
|96
|David Flynn (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
|97
|Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|98
|Mark Hekman (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
|99
|William Guillen (The Dred Rockets)
|100
|Adam Jamieson (Silber Pro Cycling)
|101
|Jonathan Hamblen (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
|102
|Jesse Koostria (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|103
|Osias Lozano (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
|104
|Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|105
|Scott Hoffner (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
|106
|Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|107
|Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar)
|108
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|109
|Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
|110
|Blane Maddox (ButcherBox Cycling)
|111
|Jonah Meadvancort (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|112
|Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|113
|Charlie Hough (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|114
|Andrew Baker (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|115
|Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|116
|Wyatt Goral (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
|117
|Justin Mcquerry (ButcherBox Cycling)
|118
|Michael Grant (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|119
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|120
|Cesar Nicolas Paredes (Team Medellin)
