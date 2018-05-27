Trending

Colin Joyce wins Winston-Salem criterium

Cote, Bassetti round out podium

Image 1 of 15

A mechanic brings wheels to the pit for the criterium

A mechanic brings wheels to the pit for the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

John Murphy (TAB-Citadel) gets called to the start line

John Murphy (TAB-Citadel) gets called to the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

The men wait for the start of the criterium

The men wait for the start of the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Riders crest the climb through turn one

Riders crest the climb through turn one
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

The mens peloton rolls through the first turn of the criterium

The mens peloton rolls through the first turn of the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

An attack at the front of the mens field during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

An attack at the front of the mens field during the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Riders fight to keep up on the climb at the criterium

Riders fight to keep up on the climb at the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

The mens field hits the bottom turn in the criterium

The mens field hits the bottom turn in the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Fans watch as the mens race rolls along the course during the criterium

Fans watch as the mens race rolls along the course during the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

A group gets off the front during the criterium

A group gets off the front during the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Riders try to bridge a gap during the criterium

Riders try to bridge a gap during the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Ty Magner (Rally) leads the break during the criterium

Ty Magner (Rally) leads the break during the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

The front of the mens field gets ready for the sprint

The front of the mens field gets ready for the sprint
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

Colin Joyce (Rally) wins the criterium

Colin Joyce (Rally) wins the criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

Riders catch up after tonights criterium

Riders catch up after tonights criterium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling)0:25:35
2Pier-Andre Cote (Silber Pro Cycling)
3Sam Bassetti (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
5Diego Milan Jimenez (Team Inteja-DCT)
6Eric Young (Rally Cycling)
7David Gabburo (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
8Fabian Lienhard (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
9Noah Granigan (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
10Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
11Joseph Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
12Brad Huff (Rally Cycling)
13Weimar Roldan (Team Medellin)
14Adrian Nunez Hernandez (Team Inteja-DCT)
15Jake Sitler (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
16Kevin Girkins (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
17Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
18Chris Winn (303 Project)
19Kerry Werner Jr. (The Dred Rockets)
20Luis Villalobos (Aevolo Cycling)
21Robin Carpenter (Rally Cycling)
22Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin)
23Fernando islas Lopez (Aevolo Cycling)
24Nicholas Torraca (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
25Mirko Trosino (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
26Kyle Murphy (Rally Cycling)
27Oliver Flautt (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
28Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
29Robigzon Oyola (Team Medellin)
30Griffin Easter (303 Project)
31Matthieu Jeannãˆs (Probaclac/Devinci)
32Jure Rupnik (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
33Marco Bernardinetti (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
34Jonathan Caicedo (Team Medellin)
35Eduardo Corte Cordero (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
36Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
37David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
38Robinson Chalapud (Team Medellin)
39Patrick Collins (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
40Wintson David (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
41Alexis Cartier (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
42Spencer Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
43Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
44Max Rubarth (Probaclac/Devinci)
45Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
46Bryan Mutell (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
47Justin Meade (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
48Danick Vandale (Silber Pro Cycling)
49Cullen Easter (303 Project)
50Jose Alfredo Aguirre (Team Inteja-DCT)
51Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
52Hendrik Pineda (Probaclac/Devinci)
53Tyler Magner (Rally Cycling)
54Connor Toppings (Probaclac/Devinci)
55Leonel Palma Dajui (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
56Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
57Jan Andre Freuler (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
58Alex Mclaughlin (Texas Roadhouse)
59Alex Ryan (The Dred Rockets)
60Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
61Mike Gearren (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
62Jean-Denis Thibault (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
63Lance Haidet (Aevolo Cycling)
64Olivier Brisebois (Probaclac/Devinci)
65Emile Jean (Silber Pro Cycling)
66Francisco Mancebo (Team Inteja-DCT)
67Jose Alfredo Santoyo Gonzalez (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
68Stephen Keeping (Probaclac/Devinci)
69Jayson Valade (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
70Efren Santos Moreno (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
71Colin Chris Stussi (Amore & Vita - Prodir)
72George Simpson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
73Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
74John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
75Austin Stephens (303 Project)
76Scottie Weiss (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
77Nicolas Masbourian (Silber Pro Cycling)
78Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
79Maxx Chance (303 Project)
80William de Jesus Guzman Rosario (Team Inteja-DCT)
81Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
82Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
83Frank Travieso (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
84Ignacio Sarabia (Team Inteja-DCT)
85Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
86Nick Luther (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
87Rafael Adolfo German Meran (EDA / Evolution Cycling Team)
88Oliver Evans (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
89Conor O'brien (H&R Block Pro Cycling)
90Jacob Hill (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
91Paul Warner (Team Clif Bar)
92Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
93Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
94Lucas Livermon (The Dred Rockets)
95Denzel Stephenson (Aevolo Cycling)
96David Flynn (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
97Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
98Mark Hekman (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
99William Guillen (The Dred Rockets)
100Adam Jamieson (Silber Pro Cycling)
101Jonathan Hamblen (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
102Jesse Koostria (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
103Osias Lozano (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
104Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
105Scott Hoffner (Hilton Head Cycling/ Robson Forensic)
106Roman Seliverstov (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
107Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar)
108Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
109Roman Daniel Villalobos Solis (CANEL'S - SPECIALIZED)
110Blane Maddox (ButcherBox Cycling)
111Jonah Meadvancort (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
112Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
113Charlie Hough (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
114Andrew Baker (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
115Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
116Wyatt Goral (CCB Foundation - Sicleri)
117Justin Mcquerry (ButcherBox Cycling)
118Michael Grant (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
119Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
120Cesar Nicolas Paredes (Team Medellin)

